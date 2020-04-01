Titans re-sign outside linebacker Kamalei Correa after career year, per report

The Tennessee Titans are retaining a pass-rusher who put up some nice numbers during the 2019 season, as DEC Management reported on Wednesday that Kamalei Correa had agreed to terms on a new contract. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports that it's a one-year deal worth up to $3.5 million.

Correa started in five of the 16 games he played in last season, and he recorded a career-high 37 combined tackles and five sacks. He was originally drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and spent two seasons in Baltimore before being traded to the Titans for a sixth-round pick ahead of the 2018 season. In 54 career games, Correa has recorded 75 combined tackles and 8.5 sacks. He turns 26 later this month.

The Titans defense improved from No. 16 to No. 9 in DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average) this past season, as they and running back Derrick Henry carried Tennessee all the way to the AFC Championship game. Correa also stepped up in the postseason, as he started in all three games and recorded 14 combined tackles and two sacks.

While the Titans' defense finished No. 12 in yards allowed per game last season, they struggled to get to the quarterback. Correa's five sacks were tied for second among the team, as fellow pass-rusher Harold Landry led the Titans with nine. While the Titans parted ways with Cameron Wake this offseason, they also picked up a big addition in Vic Beasley. The former No. 8 overall pick of the Atlanta Falcons has recorded 37.5 sacks in five NFL seasons, and he led the league in 2016 with 15.5 sacks.

The Titans are clearly throwing some money at their pass-rushers this offseason, as they believe more sacks could push them to the Super Bowl. Tennessee may not be done adding at this position, as general manager Jon Robinson said on Wednesday that the Titans have been in contact with free agent Jadeveon Clowney.