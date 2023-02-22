After just one season in Nashville, Robert Woods is in search of a new team. The Titans have released the veteran receiver ahead of the start of free agency, according to The Score. Releasing Woods saves the team $12 million in cap space.

Woods, 30, was traded from the Rams to the Titans in exchange for a sixth-round pick last March. He caught 53 of 91 targets for 527 yards and two touchdowns during his only season with the Titans, who finished the year with a disappointing 8-9 record. The Titans have also informed longtime starting offensive lineman Taylor Lewan of their plans to release him. This comes after the Titans fired GM Jon Robinson during the 2022 season. Tennessee has replaced Robinson with Ran Carthon, who spent the previous six seasons with the 49ers.

Shortly after the report of his release, Woods seemed to address the news by tweeting "Free!"

A second-round pick back in 2013, Woods enjoyed four solid years in Buffalo before joining the Rams as a free agent in 2017. He gained a career-high 1,218 yards in 2018 while helping Los Angeles capture an NFC title. Woods followed that season up with another 1,000-yard campaign in 2019.

Woods finished 66 yards short of a third consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season in 2020. He was off to another strong start in 2021 before suffering a season-ending injury after nine games. Despite Woods' injury, the Rams won the Super Bowl that season after signing Odell Beckham Jr., who caught a touchdown during Los Angeles' 23-20 win over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

By releasing Woods now, the Titans give him a chance to find a new team ahead of the start of the new league year, which begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET.