Titans vs. Texans odds, line: 'Monday Night Football' picks, predictions from model on 12-0 roll

Week 12 of the NFL season closes on a climactic note as the Houston Texans host the Tennessee Titans in a crucial divisional matchup on "Monday Night Football." Kickoff from NRG Stadium is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. While the Texans have won seven straight after an 0-3 start, the Titans have beaten the Patriots and Cowboys in their past three games. Sportsbooks list Houston as a 3.5-point home favorite after the line climbed as high as 6.5. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas believes will be scored, is 42 in the latest Texans vs. Titans odds.

The model has factored in that the Texans have taken control of the AFC South with their defense -- notably Jadeveon Clowney and J.J. Watt, who have combined for 16.5 of the team's 28 sacks. Both made keys sacks last week against the Redskins to secure a 23-21 victory. Over their past six games, the Texans have allowed only 97 points, an average of just 16 per game.

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to show better pocket awareness in his sophomore year. While the quarterback often bolted at the first sign of trouble last season, this year he's buying time to find open receivers. For the season, he has 18 touchdown passes and 275 rushing yards.

But just because Watson is hot and the Texans' defense is one of the league's most dominant doesn't mean the Titans can't cover 3.5 points, especially with Marcus Mariota under center and a rock solid defense.

Mariota suffered a stinger last week against the Colts, but was removed from the injury report this week and will start on Monday Night Football. He's fresh off throwing four touchdowns and no interceptions in back-to-back victories against the Cowboys and Patriots.

Despite allowing 38 to the Colts last week, the Titans still have the second-stiffest scoring defense in the league at 18.9 points. Led by Wesley Woodyard's team-high 65 tackles -- 3.5 of them sacks -- Tennessee's front seven is adept at containing opposing quarterbacks, which allows their strong secondary to stick with receivers.

