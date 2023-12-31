Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis was carted to the locker room with a foot injury in the first hald, and has been downgraded from questionable to return to out against the Houston Texans. Veteran Ryan Tannehill took over under center for the Titans.

Levis took a hard hit from defensive end Jerry Hughes, causing a fumble, and the rookie signal-caller looked like he attempted to tackle Hughes with his legs as they went down.

Here is a look at the play that appeared to cause the injury:

The fumble resulted in a Texans touchdown after defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins scooped up the loose ball and ran it back 13 yards. The TD put Houston up 17-0.

Levis was 2 of 6 for 16 yards before leaving. He missed last week's game against the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury. He sprained his right ankle during the team's 19-16 overtime loss to the Texans on Dec. 17.