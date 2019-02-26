Tom Brady catches flight with Robert Kraft, gives him hug on same day Patriots owner is criminally charged
The Patriots quarterback is definitely supporting his boss
Patriots owner Robert Kraft has a relationship with Tom Brady that goes back nearly 20 years and it's a relationship that definitely still seems to be going strong.
Kraft was charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution on Monday. On the same day the charges were announced, Brady and Kraft spent nearly six hours together as they flew from Los Angeles to Boston in a private Gulfstream plane that belongs to Kraft. After landing in Boston, the two embraced with a hug before parting ways.
Brady hasn't said anything publicly about Kraft's case, but he definitely still seems to be supporting the man who has paid him just over $212 million over the past 19 seasons.
Although the two men were on the same plane from Los Angeles, they didn't really spend any time together in L.A. Brady and his family headed to Los Angeles for a few days after spending a week Costa Rica. Brady was in town because his wife, Gisele, was being honored at the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala, which was held on Feb. 21.
As for Kraft, he was in L.A. to attend a few Academy Awards parties. According to the New York Post, Kraft attended an Oscars pre-party on Friday -- the same day the news of his charges came out -- and then returned to Hollywood for another Oscars pre-party on Saturday. Brady and his family then flew back to Boston with Kraft on a red eye that left early Monday morning.
Now that he's back in Boston, Kraft seems to be turning his attention to his legal issues. According to ESPN, the Patriots owner has hired criminal defense attorney Jack Goldberger, who was part of the team that defended New York financier Jeffrey Epstein. Kraft has denied all charges against him.
Kraft's first court date is scheduled for April 24. If he's found guilty, the Patriots owner is reportedly facing a maximum jail sentence of one year, 100 hours of community service, a $5,000 fine, and attending a class on the effects of human trafficking. For more details on Kraft's case, be sure to click here.
