Tom Brady is uniquely qualified to discuss what Aaron Rodgers is going through. In fact, Brady is the only person who truly understands what Rodgers is going through and what the Jets' new quarterback is hoping to achieve during his time in New York following an 18-year run with the Green Bay Packers.

Three years ago, Brady became the first starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl after turning 40, a small fraternity Rodgers can join if he wins a ring with Gang Green. Brady, based on what he's seen from Rodgers during his brief time in New York, is optimistic that Rodgers' time in the Big Apple will be memorable for both the quarterback as well as his new team.

"There's a different energy about it. It's a newness," Brady said on his podcast when talking about joining a new team late in your career, via ESPN. "It's a fresh start to try to take where you're been, to bring all the good and then not to bring the tough lessons, you know? Because sometimes the tough lessons always remain unless you work through them, you know? So it's like you go through a lot of years at one place and there's a lot of, I would say, mental scar tissue, from losses or relationships, or certain experiences. Oh, this guy had said this once, or that teammate, or this coach or general manager. Now you go to a new place and you have none of that. So now you can just hopefully bring your best knowing that you probably didn't do everything right where you were, but you tried your best. And now you get to go to a new place with a different type of emotional energy. And I'm excited for him.

"He'll be invigorated. Looks like he's having a good time up to this year. I know he's been engaged in the offseason, which is always great, and really trying to connect with his teammates. So I'm excited to see what he does. They have a really good team. They have a really good offense. And, you know, Aaron's been, when he's got good receivers, man, it's pretty dangerous. ... I think he's gonna have a great year."

Much of what Brady said has been mimicked by Rodgers this summer. Rodgers has spoken openly about the joy he has felt in building new relationships in a new city with a new team, teammates and coaches. He has also had the chance to reunite with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and former Packers teammates Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard.

Rodgers recently said that he often feels as if he is "waking up inside a dream" when describing his life as a Jet.

"It happens in the locker room," Rodgers said. "It happens walking out and it's the fresh air and the sun setting. It's just [thinking] what an awesome day it was because of whatever it was -- a conversation I had with [right tackle] Mekhi [Becton], getting to see Billy Turner and catch up with him, a play that happened that really was fun ... or we're driving to the city and you hit that spot before you go in the tunnel and you're looking across to the city going, 'How cool is my life now?'

"I just try to keep that perspective every day here and it's been easy, because one thing has happened almost every single day that just reminds me I'm in the right place, I'm where I'm supposed to be and I'm really just loving what this opportunity has given me."

Instead of retiring (which he strongly considered), Rodgers is fully embracing this new chapter in his career. And while he won't be playing, Brady is returning to New England this weekend to take part in a celebration of his 20-year run with the Patriots ahead of the team's season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.