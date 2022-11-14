When you have a 45-year-old on your team, running a trick play that involves throwing a pass to him probably isn't the best idea, which is something that Tom Brady and the Buccaneers found out first-hand Sunday.

During the fourth quarter of Tampa Bay's 21-16 win over Seattle, the Buccaneers decided to get a little crazy by calling a pass play where Brady would be CATCHING the ball. Instead of Brady taking the snap, the ball went to Leonard Fournette, who was lined up in shotgun formation.

On the play, Brady lined up at wide receiver, and apparently, he quickly realized that the play was doomed to fail.

"I was on the sideline and tried to yell, 'Lenny, no," Brady said, via the Tampa Bay Times. "But it was too late, and the ball went up in the air and I was trying to just, whatever, jump up and knock it down. But I ended up falling on my face."

Brady's description of the play is pretty accurate, as you can see below.

One reason the Buccaneers thought the play was going to work is because they had tried something similar a few plays earlier in the drive. Five plays before Fournette's interception, Brady also lined up at receiver, and on that play, the Seahawks didn't even really bother sending anyone out to cover him.

"I was hoping to be wide open [on the second play], and I probably was on the first one, and I think they were pretty clued in on the second one," Brady said. "They said 'Cover him! Cover him!'"

Tariq Woolen clearly got the "Cover him" message, because not only did he cover Brady, but he came down with the interception.

If the Buccaneers had gone to Brady the first time he lined up at receiver, he might have scored a touchdown, but instead, his 23-year drought without a receiving touchdown will now continue.

"I wasn't very close," Brady said of possibly getting his first receiving TD. "Unfortunately, that cornerback is a former college receiver who jumps a lot higher than me and is much more athletic."

The good news for the Buccaneers is that they won the game, which means they'll be able to laugh about this play when they watch it during their film sessions this week.