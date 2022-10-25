If 2022 is going to be Tom Brady's final season, he has an opportunity to continue a streak that is certainly in danger of ending this week. Brady has never been two games under .500 in a season (personal record), since he became the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots -- in 2001.

A loss Thursday to the Baltimore Ravens would send Brady two games under .500 in a season for the first time in his career, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be 3-5 with a loss. Brady has faced the danger of being multiple games under .500 seven times prior -- winning each time.

This is just the eighth week in Tom Brady's career where he has a losing record on the season. Brady has been in the NFL for 364 weeks of the "football year" since his first career start in Week 3 of the 2001 season. He's had a losing record for just 2.2% of his time in the league, making what Brady has accomplished even more incredible.

Brady hasn't lost three straight games in a season since 2002, another streak that would be snapped with a loss Thursday. He's also never lost five of six games in his career, which would occur with a loss Thursday.

How has Brady fared with two games under .500 at stake? Check out the chart below:

Week W-L Result 2020 Week 2 0-1 Beat Panthers 31-17 2018 Week 4 1-2 Beat Dolphins 38-7 2017 Week 2 0-1 Beat Saints 36-20 2014 Week 2 0-1 Beat Vikings 30-7 2012 Week 4 1-2 Beat Bills 52-28 2003 Week 2 0-1 Beat Eagles 31-10 2002 Week 9 3-4 Beat Bills 38-7

Brady is 15-0 in the last 15 games immediately following back-to-back losses -- he hasn't lost three straight games since 2002. There are plenty of streaks on the line for Brady this week. A win will keep them going.