If 2022 is going to be Tom Brady's final season, he has an opportunity to continue a streak that is certainly in danger of ending this week. Brady has never been two games under .500 in a season (personal record), since he became the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots -- in 2001.
A loss Thursday to the Baltimore Ravens would send Brady two games under .500 in a season for the first time in his career, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be 3-5 with a loss. Brady has faced the danger of being multiple games under .500 seven times prior -- winning each time.
This is just the eighth week in Tom Brady's career where he has a losing record on the season. Brady has been in the NFL for 364 weeks of the "football year" since his first career start in Week 3 of the 2001 season. He's had a losing record for just 2.2% of his time in the league, making what Brady has accomplished even more incredible.
Brady hasn't lost three straight games in a season since 2002, another streak that would be snapped with a loss Thursday. He's also never lost five of six games in his career, which would occur with a loss Thursday.
How has Brady fared with two games under .500 at stake? Check out the chart below:
|Week
|W-L
|Result
2020 Week 2
0-1
Beat Panthers 31-17
2018 Week 4
1-2
Beat Dolphins 38-7
2017 Week 2
0-1
Beat Saints 36-20
2014 Week 2
0-1
Beat Vikings 30-7
2012 Week 4
1-2
Beat Bills 52-28
2003 Week 2
0-1
Beat Eagles 31-10
2002 Week 9
3-4
Beat Bills 38-7
Brady is 15-0 in the last 15 games immediately following back-to-back losses -- he hasn't lost three straight games since 2002. There are plenty of streaks on the line for Brady this week. A win will keep them going.