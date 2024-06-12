Marvin Harrison Jr. has not been with the Arizona Cardinals for long, but in the short period of time, he has already impressed those in the building. The Cardinals selected Harrison No. 4 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft as the first non-QB taken off the board.

The wide receiver out of Ohio State is expected to be a star in the NFL, and if his work so far this offseason is any indication, he is already well on his way to reaching that high bar set for him.

"My expectation for him, he meets and exceeds it thus far," head coach Jonathan Gannon said about Harrison, via the team's official website.

Gannon has previously commented on Harrison's work ethic, noting that the rookie might even be overdoing it. "He does a lot extra, probably too much. I'm going to be fighting him about that," Gannon said earlier this month, via NBC Sports.

Harrison's teammates have also been impressed by how he's adjusting ahead of his first NFL season. Wide receiver Michael Wilson searched through his thesaurus for a word that encapsulates Harrison's approach to the game.

"He is very perspicacious and always seeking information," Wilson said.

Harrison was flattered, despite not knowing exactly what Wilson called him. "Whatever that means," Harrison said, smiling, "it's awesome."

The top-five pick says he "didn't want to come in here with a big head," adding that no matter where you're drafted, you still have to give respect to those who were on the team before you. His attitude pairs well with his talents, a combination his teammates have appreciated.

By the end of Tuesday's session, Harrison was lining up as the No. 1 receiver in drills and he is expected to keep that top spot. Last season, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown led all Arizona wide receivers in yards (574), and with Brown joining the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs this offseason, there will be no shortage of targets as the team's top pass catcher.

Harrison still has the rest of the offseason to build chemistry with quarterback Kyler Murray, who is already liking what he sees from his new weapon. "I can watch a dude and tell if he's got it," Murray said. "He doesn't have to earn my trust."

Murray says while it is a "new level" of football, he has "no doubt he'll do his thing this year."

While the NFL is very different from college, Harrison says "the game is still the game. It's still football, the same game you've been playing since you were young."

In 2023, Harrison was the Big Ten Most Valuable Player, Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, Big Ten Receiver of the Year and named first-team All-Big Ten.

Last season, the Cardinals had the seventh-fewest receiving yards in the league (3,430), with the third-fewest yards per reception (9.7) and only had three receptions for 40+ yards, which was tied for worst in the NFL. The team can certainly benefit from a first-round talent like Harrison on its offense.