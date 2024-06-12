The Baltimore Ravens may have built the most formidable backfield in the NFL after signing former Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry to pair with two-time NFL MVP and dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson. Henry is a two-time NFL rushing yards and rushing touchdowns leader, former Offensive Player of the Year and became just the eighth player in league history to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season back in 2020. Henry has a Hall of Fame case. What will he bring to Baltimore?

Henry is used to being the primary weapon on offense -- the player always discussed by opposing defenses on game week. However, with the quarterback he's now playing with, that will no longer be the case. It's actually something Henry is looking forward to in Baltimore.

"It definitely brings a different aspect, because he [Jackson] is a dual-threat quarterback, and he's dangerous with his legs just as he is with his arm," Henry said, via The Athletic. "It's going to be fun and a breath of fresh air not being the center of attention, knowing that eyes are going to be on him, as well. But I'm just excited to get to work and put the work in out here and let it all come together."

Henry has rushed for more yards and more touchdowns than any NFL player since being selected No. 45 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, but he still has tread left on the tires. In 2023, Henry recorded the most rushes in the NFL with 280, and rushed for the second-most yards with 1,167. Henry's 100.1 rushing yards per game over the last five seasons is the most in a five-year span since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2002-06.

Maybe Henry won't be used like he was in Tennessee, but that could make him even more dangerous.