Tom Brady shows off his very questionable singing skills at U2 concert with Gisele

Whenever Tom Brady eventually decides to retire from football, let's hope his next job doesn't involve anything that has to do with singing.

The Patriots quarterback was at a U2 concert in Boston on Thursday when he decided to share his singing skills with his 4.1 million followers on Instagram and let's just say that he sounded more like William Hung than Bono. Here's Brady singing at the U2 concert and just as a heads up, you may want to turn down the volume slightly before you listen.

Want to know what Heaven feels like? Tom Brady singing U2 is about as close as it gets. pic.twitter.com/Lyu4ip17pD — Mike Grinnell (@MikeGrinnell_) June 22, 2018

You could definitely make the argument here that Brady is so bad at singing that he's almost good. At least, I think you can make that argument.

By the way, the best part about the video is Gisele, who is totally into Tom's singing even though her husband doesn't exactly have the voice of an angel.

Brady has said that he wanted to spend more time with his family this offseason and that's exactly what he seems to be doing. The good news for the Patriots quarterback is that he should be able to squeeze in another four weeks of family time because he doesn't have to report to training camp until July 25.