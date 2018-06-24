Tom Brady shows off his very questionable singing skills at U2 concert with Gisele
If you've ever wondered whether Tom Brady can sing, this will answer that question
Whenever Tom Brady eventually decides to retire from football, let's hope his next job doesn't involve anything that has to do with singing.
The Patriots quarterback was at a U2 concert in Boston on Thursday when he decided to share his singing skills with his 4.1 million followers on Instagram and let's just say that he sounded more like William Hung than Bono. Here's Brady singing at the U2 concert and just as a heads up, you may want to turn down the volume slightly before you listen.
You could definitely make the argument here that Brady is so bad at singing that he's almost good. At least, I think you can make that argument.
By the way, the best part about the video is Gisele, who is totally into Tom's singing even though her husband doesn't exactly have the voice of an angel.
Brady has said that he wanted to spend more time with his family this offseason and that's exactly what he seems to be doing. The good news for the Patriots quarterback is that he should be able to squeeze in another four weeks of family time because he doesn't have to report to training camp until July 25.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Friend gives new details in Winston case
This friend was in the car with Jameis Winston on the night of his alleged incident
-
Rams kicker helps pull off gender reveal
This is probably the best football-related gender reveal you'll ever see
-
Gene Steratore retires as NFL referee
The NFL is going to need some new refs
-
Eagles give Super Bowl ring to ex-player
The Eagles gave out a Super Bowl ring to a former player who definitely deserved one
-
Witness to Winston case left out detail
It sounds like Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby may have left a key detail out of his story
-
How Steelers will handle Le'Veon Bell
Dave Dameshek of NFL Media joins Will Brinson to break down the Steelers approach to 2018