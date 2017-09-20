Tom Brady takes another title away from his nemesis Peyton Manning
Brady's 28th career AFC Offensive Player of the Week award breaks a tie with The Sheriff for most all-time
Tom Brady is still getting the best of his former archrival Peyton Manning, even with Manning currently settled into the NFL's retirement community.
The 40-year-old Brady took home his 28th career AFC Offensive Player of the Week award following the Patriots' 36-20 win over the Saints on Sunday. That breaks a tie with Manning for the most weekly awards in NFL history.
The honor comes after Brady tossed for 447 yards and three touchdowns in New Orleans to bounce back from a pedestrian Week 1 loss against the Chiefs. Through the opening two weeks of the season, Brady leads all quarterbacks in passing yards.
The Brady vs. Manning debate for has quieted down in recent years, likely because Manning has walked away from the game while Brady continues to perform (and win) at an elite level. Brady's trump card in the debate will always be his five rings to Manning's two, though Manning still holds the top spot in passing yards and passing touchdowns all-time.
But now Brady stands alone at the top of his mountain of AFC weekly honors, so Patriots fans and others in Brady's corner now have a little bit more ammunition to help their cause. Not that they needed it ...
