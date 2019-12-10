Twitter reacts to Eli Manning's Giants return on 'Monday Night Football' against Eagles

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning got another chance to show what he's got left on Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, after being benched for rookie Daniel Jones earlier in the season. It was rumored that the 38-year-old was done for good, or at least done in New York, but this game just made things a bit more interesting.

While the Eagles are far from greatest team in the league, Manning came out looking like his vintage self and sent Giants fans into a frenzy of remembering the good old days. The nostalgia meant a lot to New York fans, who seemed to be watching their two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback with wide eyes and a permanent smile.

Let's not get too ahead of ourselves here, though. The team is still eliminated from the playoffs and stands at 2-11 after the 23-17 overtime loss. But for Giants fans who have suffered all season, it was finally a fun game loaded with glimmers of hope and it sparked lovely memories of the past.

At the very least, Manning is making his case for why he still belongs in this league, and only time will tell whether he has the chance to continue making that case. Of course, any win pushes the Giants draft pick back, but Manning playing well and an eventual loss was the perfect formula.

The Internet was of course buzzing with Eli's great return, and he was trending on social media all night. Here are some of the best reactions:

In case you missed it, Manning went 15 of 30 with 203 yards, two touchdowns and the best part of all... no interceptions.

Mood in New York:

ELI MANNING IS BACK pic.twitter.com/xQO67QF67K — SNY (@SNYtv) December 10, 2019

Eli even makes his defense better. The power he has.

Forget the Eli renaissance. This is by far the best the Giants defense has looked all year. Constant pressure for the first time in forever. — Vinny Simone (@VTSimone) December 10, 2019

SuperEli is here to save the day.

Eli Manning to the 2-10 Giants pic.twitter.com/mzLngEr983 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) December 10, 2019

Manning has woken up from the dead and cannot be stopped.

I mean, the Eagles stopped him on what could have been the game-winning drive as time expired, but ignore that for the sake of this meme.

The Eagles defense trying to stop Eli Manning pic.twitter.com/fNROJ0fjAU — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) December 10, 2019

Manning is now seventh all-time in career passing touchdowns.

Mama there goes that MAN(NING) 🙌🏾🔥😍 https://t.co/7EjbHvj3W3 — Naomi Grey (@NaomiGreyTV) December 10, 2019

This was well before the game ended. Is that good?

Eli Manning has already outscored Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, Tom Brady and Kyler Murray in fantasy points this week. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 10, 2019

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman weighed and and said Manning absolutely still has it.

Y’all better be careful with Eli! He can get hot at anytime! They don’t just give SBs away and he’s won two. He can still do it — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) December 10, 2019

The potential future Hall of Famer now has a losing regular season record, though.

With the Giants loss tonight, Eli Manning’s all time record falls to 116-117....that’s tough😬 pic.twitter.com/Pynz7PtRgC — FG 🏈 (@ForeverGridiron) December 10, 2019

You know what they say, there's always next year.

New York Giants fans watching their team every year... pic.twitter.com/m0TpioMmVW — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 10, 2019

After the game, head coach Pat Shurmur would not comment on who would be the starter for the remainder of the season.