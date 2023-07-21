When it comes to the debate about who the best quarterback in the NFL is right now, there's not really much of a debate these days as almost everyone would probably agree that it's Patrick Mahomes. However, when it comes to the most underrated quarterback in the NFL, the answer isn't so clear.

Actually, the answer is clear, at least according to Mahomes. During a recent interview at the premiere of the new Netflix docuseries "Quarterback," Mahomes was asked who the most underrated QB is in the NFL and he went with Kirk Cousins.

"I think this guy right here," Mahomes said, via PFT.

The Chiefs quarterback was interviewed alongside both Cousins and Marcus Mariota, who were also featured in the Netflix series.

"I mean, if you look at Kirk over here, man. Wins every year. Puts up great stats. Did it in Washington. Does it in Minnesota," Mahomes said. "Talk to any other quarterbacks in the league, and they're gonna say the same thing."

Mahomes isn't the only one who views Cousins as the most underrated QB. Mariota feels the same way.

"I'd agree with that," Mariota said. "I've been in a few systems and [with] a few coaches. And a lot of the tape that we'd watch was of Kirk. A guy consistently, year in and year out, continues to prove why he is one of the top quarterbacks in the league."

On one hand, Cousins is incredibly consistent. Not only has he put up a 46-33-1 record in Minnesota, but he's led the Vikings to the postseason in two of the past four years. He was also ranked as the third-most clutch quarterback in the NFL in our "Clutch QB rankings," which were released on Friday. A big reason Cousins ranked so high is because he led eight game-winning drives in 2022, which was tied for the most in a single-season in NFL history.

The biggest knock on Cousins is that he hasn't been able to win in the playoffs, going just 1-3 in the postseason over the course of his career. If Cousins can win a few more big games, then more people might start to agree with Mahomes and Mariota that the Vikings quarterback is, in fact, the most underrated QB in the NFL.