Veteran wide receiver Michael Crabtree released after one-month stint with Cardinals

Just one month after signing him, the Arizona Cardinals announced on Monday that they are releasing veteran wide receiver Michael Crabtree. In two games, Crabtree recorded just four catches for 22 yards. The Cardinals are comfortable moving forward with the young talent they have at wide receiver. Christian Kirk, KeeSean Johnson, Damiere Byrd, Andy Isabella, and Trent Sherfield are the ones who will work alongside Larry Fitzgerald to catch passes from rookie Kyler Murray. Ian Rapoport reports that Crabtree originally got a $500,000 signing bonus, and will eventually earn his $1.75 million in base salary.

Now 32-years-old, there may not be much of a market for Crabtree, who spent the 2018 season with the Baltimore Ravens. Despite the fact that he signed a three-year, $21 million deal last offseason, Baltimore decided to part ways with him in February.

Crabtree was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. He spent his first six NFL seasons by the Bay, and had his best year in 2012 when he caught 85 passes for 1,105 yards and nine touchdowns. Crabtree then signed with the Oakland Raiders in 2015, and he played three seasons for the Silver and Black. He put up another 1,000-yard season in 2016.

Over 143 career games, Crabtree has recorded 637 receptions for 7,499 yards and 54 touchdowns.

The Cardinals fell to 0-2-1 on Sunday after the 38-20 loss they suffered at the hands of the Carolina Panthers. Arizona recorded just 248 yards of total offense, while Murray passed for just 173 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

While the Cardinals are still winless, there have been strides made when it comes to the offense. Murray has 830 passing yards -- only nine quarterbacks have thrown for more through three weeks -- but he also has thrown for just four touchdowns with three interceptions.