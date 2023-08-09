Kirk Cousins' long-term future in Minnesota is unclear. But the Vikings quarterback is at peace with himself, his team and his goals going into 2023, telling Minneapolis' KARE 11 this week that he's still working to "meet expectations" stemming from his 2018 arrival.

"In 2017, (the Vikings) were basically a quarterback away from winning the Super Bowl, was the thought process," Cousins said. "It was why I wanted to be here. And then when we go basically .500 the first year and miss the playoffs, that was a tough start. When you don't meet those expectations, it kinda sets you back, and you kinda find yourself trying to work back from that."

But winning trumps all, Cousins added, including criticisms about his struggles to translate big-money contracts and regular-season production into defining playoff victories. Even as some consider the veteran a top-10 QB, doesn't Cousins get tired of the hate?

"They don't say it to my face," he said with a smile. "I don't go looking for it, I don't go reading it. ... And you also understand what you signed up for."

Kirk Cousins MIN • QB • #8 CMP% 65.9 YDs 4547 TD 29 INT 14 YD/Att 7.07 View Profile

One way Cousins has marched forward, not only over five seasons in Minnesota but amid team ownership's current refusal to commit to him beyond 2023, is an embrace of his sometimes-quirky personality -- an "old soul" he now proudly presents. Going on 35, Cousins said he's actually grown more comfortable -- "I'm starting to fit in" -- within NFL locker rooms as he's aged. And when players like wide receiver K.J. Osborn describe him as "Dad" because of his approach? He likes that.

"I think I have nerd swag," Cousins said.

More than that, he's got a "tightly wound" dedication to leaving it all on the field. Whether the Vikings call him their own for many years to come, the QB said he'll be unsatisfied if he leaves football knowing he could've prepared better.