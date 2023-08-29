Justin Jefferson is the best wide receiver in the NFL, and the Minnesota Vikings star is set to soon be paid like the best wide receiver in the NFL. Jefferson is expected to become the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history, and that contract could become official in the coming weeks.

Per SI.com, the Vikings are making an effort to get Jefferson signed to his new extension before the 2023 regular season begins. He is technically under contract for two more years, but don't expect the Vikings to be content with that. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said in February that extending Jefferson is one of their top priorities.

"I don't want to be the Vikings GM without that guy on our team," Adofo-Mensah said, per ESPN. "So it's a high priority. We've got to make sure we do in the order that we can do it in, obviously, given all of our other decisions we have to make."

Jefferson told SI.com that signing a second contract is "a dream of mine. It's been a dream since I was 7 years old." He also said, "I'm definitely not letting that contract stuff get in the way of my team. We have to be focused on getting to the Super Bowl."

Justin Jefferson MIN • WR • #18 TAR 184 REC 128 REC YDs 1809 REC TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

Last season, Jefferson caught a league-leading 128 passes for a league-leading 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns, which earned him Offensive Player of the Year. Those receptions and receiving yards numbers set Vikings franchise records, and he passed Randy Moss in recording the most receiving yards in a player's first three seasons in NFL history with 4,825. Jefferson supported Minnesota's offense, accounting for the highest percentage of a team's receiving yards last year (37.5%).

Currently, the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL according to AAV is Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins, who makes an average of $30 million per year.