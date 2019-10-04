Vikings vs. Giants odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 5 predictions from proven computer model

The New York Giants will take on the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. It's the third start in the NFL career of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who has a total of three touchdowns and two interceptions in two wins. The Giants are 2-2 overall and 1-1 at home, while Minnesota is 2-2 overall and 0-2 on the road. Both teams are 2-2 against the spread this season and had the under hit in their last game. Minnesota is favored by five in the latest Giants vs. Vikings odds, while the Over-Under is 43.5. Before you make any Vikings vs. Giants picks and NFL predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

The model knows Giants took their matchup against Washington last week by a conclusive 24-3 score. Running back Wayne Gallman, filling in for the injured Saquon Barkley (ankle), looked sharp as he rushed for 63 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries. Barkley will likely sit out again on Sunday, but the Giants will get wide receiver Golden Tate back into the fold after a four-game suspension. Tate hit 1,000 yards receiving in three of his last four full 16-game seasons and will give Jones an extra weapon in the slot.

Minnesota came up short against Chicago last week, falling 16-6 at Soldier Field. Quarterback Kirk Cousins struggled, failing to throw a touchdown and fumbling twice. However, Cousins and running back Dalvin Cook will now face a porous Giants defense that's being gutted for 389.3 yards per game, the eighth-most in the league, including 279.5 through the air. Minnesota boasts a point differential of plus-5.2 this season, significantly better than New York's minus-2.5.

