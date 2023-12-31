An NFC North rivalry could play a major role in shaping the playoff picture as the Minnesota Vikings host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. The loser will essentially be eliminated from postseason contention, while the winner will need another victory and some help. Both teams enter Sunday's showdown at U.S. Bank Stadium with 7-8 records. The Packers are 5-3 in their past eight games, while Minnesota has lost four of its past five.

Kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Minnesota is favored by 1-point according to the latest Packers vs. Vikings odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 43. Before making any Vikings vs. Packers picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 178-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span.

Now, the model has simulated Packers vs. Vikings 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting trends for Vikings vs. Packers:

Vikings vs. Packers spread: Minnesota -1

Vikings vs. Packers over/under: 43 points

Vikings vs. Packers money line: Minnesota -115, Green Bay -105

GB: Is 14-6 ATS in its last 20 games as an underdog.

MIN: Is 10-8-2 ATS in its last 20 games following a loss.

Why the Vikings can cover

All six of Minnesota's losses have been by one score, and of the past four, one went to overtime and two others were by a combined three points. The quarterback situation has been a major issue since Kirk Cousins (Achilles) was injured, but the Vikings should be able to run the ball on Sunday night. Alexander Mattison (659 yards) and Ty Chandler (4.4 per carry) are both capable backs, and the Packers' defense allows 4.5 yards per carry (26th in the NFL) and 136 rushing yards per game (30th).

Of course, the Vikings also have elite receiver Justin Jefferson, who just posted his fourth game with at least 140 yards this season (eight starts). He had 141 yards and a touchdown on six catches against the Lions. The Vikings have won four of the past six meetings with the Packers, including the past two at home. They will force Green Bay to throw the ball, and Danielle Hunter (NFL-high 21 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks) should make it a tough night for Jordan Love.

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay is in much better shape at quarterback, with Love emerging as a potential top-end starter. In his first full season in charge, Love has thrown for 3,587 yards and is third in the league with 27 TD passes. He has 13 passing TDs and one interception over the past six games. Vikings quarterbacks have thrown six picks over the past two. Running back Aaron Jones, who has 622 total yards in nine games, had a season-high 127 rushing yards last week.

Receivers Romeo Doubs and rookie Jayden Reed have combined for 1,238 yards and 14 touchdowns. The Packers give up a lot of yardage but yield 22 points per game, which ranks 17th in NFL, while the Vikings score less than 21 points (22nd). Three Green Bay players have more than six sacks -- Rashan Gary (9.0), Preston Smith (7.0) and Kenny Clark (6.5). They should be able to force mistakes, as Minnesota is minus-9 in turnover margin (30th in NFL).

How to make Packers vs. Vikings picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting 45 combined points.

So who wins Vikings vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Packers vs. Vikings spread to back, all from the model on a 178-129 roll on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.