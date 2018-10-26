Von Miller defends Halloween party, says it was 'separate' from Chad Kelly's bizarre arrest

In the aftermath of Chad Kelly's bizarre arrest, Broncos star linebacker Von Miller is defending the Halloween party that took place the same night Kelly allegedly stumbled into someone's home dressed as a cowboy, took a seat on their couch, "mumbled incoherently," and then got hit with a vacuum tube.

NFL Network's James Palmer reported that prior to the arrest, "Kelly was involved in physical altercations with a guest at Von Miller's party (and) with hired security while being escorted out of the party." Meanwhile, ESPN's Jeff Legwold reported that "several players and team officials have privately said Kelly was 'acting up' at that party and at one point was asked to leave the gathering just before he was arrested."

On Thursday, Miller said that the party had nothing to do with Kelly's arrest.

"Of course, we got the news about Chad. I care about Chad as a person," Miller said, per ESPN. "The party was separate from his issues. I love the guy, I wish the best for him."

Miller described the party as a "private event" that "was safe."

"I had team security there, I had my own private security there ... just all of Denver sports," he said. "It was a private event, it was Halloween party, it was a safe event."

Earlier in the week, Broncos cornerback Chris Harris issued his defense of the party, noting that it's been an annual event since he joined the team.

Lmao y’all gotta stop with Fake news . Cowboy western theme party and We have done this since I’ve been here . — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) October 23, 2018

Kelly, who was charged with criminal trespassing, has since been released by the Broncos. He wasn't starting for the Broncos, but with starter Case Keenum (and the entire team, really) struggling, it wasn't inconceivable to think that Kelly, a former seventh-round pick, was going to get his chance to play at some point this season. Now, given his history -- he was also arrested in 2014 -- it's not inconceivable to think that Kelly will never play in a real NFL game. To no one's surprise, nobody claimed Kelly off waivers, which makes him a free agent.

According to ESPN, Kelly will appear in court on Nov. 8.