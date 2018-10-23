Chad Kelly arrested on trespassing charge while in cowboy costume following Broncos Halloween party

The Denver Broncos have been waiting for a potential opportunity to toss Chad Kelly into the starting lineup, but it might be a very good thing that Case Keenum played well and helped annihilate the Cardinals 45-10 last Thursday, because Kelly wouldn't be a very good guy to start this week, after he was arrested on Monday evening and charged with first-degree criminal trespassing.

It's a very bizarre situation, perhaps involving Von Miller's Halloween party, if you're willing to connect the dots. And the circumstances are just weird: according to police documents, Kelly, apparently dressed as a cowboy, stumbled into someone's house, sat down on their couch, "mumbled incoherently" and then got hit with a vacuum tube a bunch.

Here is the full arrest affidavit from the Englewood PD on the incident involving Chad Kelly: pic.twitter.com/e2JdiEmRIa — Ryan Koenigsberg (@RyanKoenigsberg) October 23, 2018

Yikes. Kelly didn't look THAT wonked out in his mugshot, although perhaps he's smiling because he's not entirely aware of the full circumstances of what happened?

Broncos QB Chad Kelly “charged with first-degree criminal trespassing,” per @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/hWGtESD09Z — Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) October 23, 2018

The Broncos confirmed the arrest in a boiler-plate statement on Tuesday.

"We are disappointed that Chad Kelly was arrested early this morning," the Broncos said in a statement. "Our organization has been in contact with Chad, and we are in the process of gathering more information."

According to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic, the Broncos had a Halloween party on Monday night, hosted by Miller, at the Gothic Theater. Kelly was found sitting outside the Theater by his SUV when police arrived, responding to the call about him entering the residence.

Chad Kelly was found by police sitting his black SUV outside Gothic Theatre.



Von Miller's Halloween party last night was at Gothic Theatre. Videos of the party, which was a players-only thing (no affiliation with the team), have been posted on Instagram. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 23, 2018

Cornerback Chris Harris confirmed as much after apparently being concerned by a TMZ headline that said the Broncos were at a "cocaine-themed party." (Like, what would that even be?)

Lmao y’all gotta stop with Fake news . Cowboy western theme party and We have done this since I’ve been here . — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) October 23, 2018

Kelly was the final pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, becoming Mr. Irrelevant in large part because of off-field concerns. He was arrested in 2014 after transferring from community college to Ole Miss, before later reaching a plea deal in the matter.

The nephew of Hall of Fame Bills quarterback Jim Kelly, there is undoubtedly a ton of talent in the young man. And he was probably just a few weeks away from a chance at starting for the Broncos. Keenum was paid handsomely this offseason, but Denver continued to struggle and there was a very good chance Kelly saw the field.

Now he faces a serious charge and could ultimately end up being released by Denver.