Chad Kelly arrested on trespassing charge while in cowboy costume following Broncos Halloween party
The Broncos quarterback was arrested after a Halloween party and it is not a good look
The Denver Broncos have been waiting for a potential opportunity to toss Chad Kelly into the starting lineup, but it might be a very good thing that Case Keenum played well and helped annihilate the Cardinals 45-10 last Thursday, because Kelly wouldn't be a very good guy to start this week, after he was arrested on Monday evening and charged with first-degree criminal trespassing.
It's a very bizarre situation, perhaps involving Von Miller's Halloween party, if you're willing to connect the dots. And the circumstances are just weird: according to police documents, Kelly, apparently dressed as a cowboy, stumbled into someone's house, sat down on their couch, "mumbled incoherently" and then got hit with a vacuum tube a bunch.
Yikes. Kelly didn't look THAT wonked out in his mugshot, although perhaps he's smiling because he's not entirely aware of the full circumstances of what happened?
The Broncos confirmed the arrest in a boiler-plate statement on Tuesday.
"We are disappointed that Chad Kelly was arrested early this morning," the Broncos said in a statement. "Our organization has been in contact with Chad, and we are in the process of gathering more information."
According to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic, the Broncos had a Halloween party on Monday night, hosted by Miller, at the Gothic Theater. Kelly was found sitting outside the Theater by his SUV when police arrived, responding to the call about him entering the residence.
Cornerback Chris Harris confirmed as much after apparently being concerned by a TMZ headline that said the Broncos were at a "cocaine-themed party." (Like, what would that even be?)
Kelly was the final pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, becoming Mr. Irrelevant in large part because of off-field concerns. He was arrested in 2014 after transferring from community college to Ole Miss, before later reaching a plea deal in the matter.
The nephew of Hall of Fame Bills quarterback Jim Kelly, there is undoubtedly a ton of talent in the young man. And he was probably just a few weeks away from a chance at starting for the Broncos. Keenum was paid handsomely this offseason, but Denver continued to struggle and there was a very good chance Kelly saw the field.
Now he faces a serious charge and could ultimately end up being released by Denver.
