NFL Week 8 Power Rankings: Offense wins championships? Rams, Saints, Patriots and Chiefs changing the narrative

Is it really as simple as this: Play great offense and you will be a deep playoff team?

Have the NFL rules changes made it so? The top four scoring offenses in the league in order are the Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots.

They are also the four best teams in the league right now, even if that's not the order. The days of playing great defense and running the ball to control the clock to win games is a thing of the past. That's your dad's football.

The way to win now is to throw to score, run to win. Each of the four top teams have quarterbacks who are off to fast starts, two young ones in Jared Goff and Patrick Mahomes and two future Hall of Fame players in Tom Brady and Drew Brees.

That's why the Rams stay No. 1 in my Power Rankings this week, followed by the Saints, Patriots and Chiefs.

They are four teams that all can score, which makes looking ahead to possibly seeing all four in the Championship Games a potential treat.

First one to 45 in each game wins.

