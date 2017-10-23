WATCH: Falcons' Julio Jones goes Randy Moss on Patriots to snap scoring drought

It was the Falcons' first score against the Patriots in over 90 minutes of game time

The spell has been lifted. The Atlanta Falcons are no longer incapable of scoring against the New England Patriots.

In last season's Super Bowl, the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead to the Patriots by giving up 31 unanswered points. In Sunday night's rematch, the Falcons trailed 23-0 in the fourth quarter, which means they allowed 54 unanswered points to the Patriots. The Falcons finally broke through, scoring a meaningless touchdown in the fourth quarter of Sunday's blowout. 

For what it's worth, it was a pretty awesome touchdown, as Julio Jones went all Randy Moss on Malcolm Butler by stealing away a sure pick for a Falcons touchdown.

I mean, look at this:

As NBC's broadcast pointed out, that touchdown was the first time the Falcons had scored in their last 91:30 of game action after getting shut out by the Dolphins in the second half last week. Also of note: That was Jones' first touchdown of the season.

One final note: The Falcons are now 3-3 after putting up seven points against the league's third-worst defense by points allowed. 

