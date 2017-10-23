WATCH: Falcons' Julio Jones goes Randy Moss on Patriots to snap scoring drought
It was the Falcons' first score against the Patriots in over 90 minutes of game time
The spell has been lifted. The Atlanta Falcons are no longer incapable of scoring against the New England Patriots.
In last season's Super Bowl, the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead to the Patriots by giving up 31 unanswered points. In Sunday night's rematch, the Falcons trailed 23-0 in the fourth quarter, which means they allowed 54 unanswered points to the Patriots. The Falcons finally broke through, scoring a meaningless touchdown in the fourth quarter of Sunday's blowout.
For what it's worth, it was a pretty awesome touchdown, as Julio Jones went all Randy Moss on Malcolm Butler by stealing away a sure pick for a Falcons touchdown.
I mean, look at this:
As NBC's broadcast pointed out, that touchdown was the first time the Falcons had scored in their last 91:30 of game action after getting shut out by the Dolphins in the second half last week. Also of note: That was Jones' first touchdown of the season.
One final note: The Falcons are now 3-3 after putting up seven points against the league's third-worst defense by points allowed.
-
Sunday Pile: Steelers NFL's best
Plus the Saints are rolling in the NFC South, the Falcons are in trouble, the Bears are weird...
-
NFL Week 7 Grades: Browns get an 'F'
Here are the Week 7 grades for every team that played on Sunday
-
Report: Malik Hooker tears ACL, MCL
Hooker, the 15th pick in the draft, was in the middle of a stellar rookie year
-
Week 7 NFL Celebration Grades
Plus Jordy Nelson's lonely pre-game, Jamal Adams' Milly Rock, Le'Veon Bell's stiff arm and...
-
Timberlake returning to the Super Bowl
Justin Timberlake is headed back to perform at the Super Bowl for the first time in 14 yea...
-
Falcons fan wears 'We led by 25' jersey
Let the trolling begin
Add a Comment