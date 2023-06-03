Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes was the star of the Big Slick Kansas City celebrity softball game hosted by the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, proving himself a triple threat as a slugger, pitcher, and shortstop. Mahomes, the son of former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, played baseball growing up and was taken by the Detroit Tigers in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

Mahomes delighted the K.C. crowd by hitting an inside the park home run, but his biggest highlight may very well have tapped into the unorthodox throwing style that has made him a two-time NFL MVP. While playing shortstop, Mahomes threw a no-look behind the back pass to throw out Eric Stonestreet.

Mahomes also took the opportunity to pitch, serving in relief of former Kansas City Royal Jeremy Guthrie.

Mahomes was one of three Chiefs representatives at Big Slick, joining center Creed Humphrey and longtime punter Dustin Colquitt. Other celebrities at the event benefiting Children's Mercy Hospital included Stonestreet, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Heidi Gardner, Rob Riggle, and David Koechner.

Despite pursuing what has become an enormously successful career in football, Mahomes has not strayed far from his and his family's roots in baseball. In 2020, Mahomes took a minority ownership role in the Kansas City Royals.