Two AFC South divisional rivals face off this weekend, as the Tennessee Titans (8-4) travel down to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars (1-11). Doug Marrone's team may not be in the playoff race, but they would love to help spoil postseason chances for a rival. Last week, the Jaguars lost to the Minnesota Vikings in overtime, 27-24. While the Jaguars haven't won a game since the season opener, Mike Glennon has given them new life under center. He has covered the spread in both of his two starts, and has kept games competitive. As for the Titans, they suffered an embarrassing loss to the Cleveland Browns last week. Baker Mayfield threw four touchdowns in the first half as the Browns jumped out to a 38-7 lead. It was domination from beginning to end, and Tennessee's secondary was certainly exposed.

The Titans defeated the Jaguars, 33-30, in Week 2 despite being nine-point favorites. Can Tennessee get back on track, or will the Titans make the mistake of overlooking a competitive rival? Before we get into the details of Sunday's matchup, let's break down how you can keep up with the action:

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 13 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: TIAA Bank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

How to get CBS All Access

Signing up is extremely easy. All you have to do is go to the CBS All Access page and pick the plan that works best for you. For the one-week free trial, click here.

Preview

The Jaguars should take note of what the Browns were able to accomplish last week. A surefire way to beat the Titans is to jump out to an early lead, and force them to throw the ball instead of rely on Derrick Henry. The reigning rushing champion rushed for just 60 yards last week, but has recorded over 100 rushing yards in three out of the past four games. Coach Marrone would also be smart to keep the ball in the air this week with D.J. Chark, Keelan Cole and Laviska Shenault. The Titans have one of the worst pass rushes and secondaries in the league, so Glennon could be set for one of this best outings of the year.

The Titans are obviously going to attempt to establish tempo with Henry, but a balanced offensive attack could be just as effective. Ryan Tannehill completed 29 of 45 passes for a season-high 389 yards, three touchdowns and an interception last week, while Corey Davis set career highs in catches (11), receiving yards (182) and also caught a touchdown. As for the defense, tightening up the secondary will be important, but so is limiting James Robinson, as he leads all rookie with 1,278 yards from scrimmage.

Prediction

Latest Odds: Titans -9.5 Bet Now

The Titans are 2-5 against the spread as favorites this season and 0-2 against the spread as a touchdown favorite. In fact, under head coach Mike Vrabel, the Titans are 1-4 against the spread as a touchdown favorite. The lone cover came in Week 17 last season against the Houston Texans, when AJ McCarron started at quarterback. I'll take the Titans to win this game, but I'm not going to touch that spread.

Score: Titans 28-23