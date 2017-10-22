WATCH: Tom Brady's mom describes her fight with cancer in emotional interview

Eighteen months ago, Tom Brady's family went through one of the toughest and most emotional situations that a family can go through: Brady's mom, Galynn, was diagnosed with cancer.

The diagnosis came in June 2016.

"I remember sitting in the doctor's office and them telling me 'You have breast cancer and it's only stage 2.' The kind of cancer I had was a very fast growing, aggressive kind of cancer. It's going to require a lot of chemotherapy and radiation," Galynn explained. "And so the journey began."

After starting five months of chemotherapy in September 2016, Galynn said that one of the few bright spots during her battle with cancer was watching her son play every Sunday.

"Thursday, we'd go and I'd have my treatment. Friday, I'd be feeling good. Saturday, not good. Sunday, not feeling good," Galynn said. "Every Sunday, we'd watch the game together, so it was something to look forward too."

According to Brady's dad, Tom Sr., the family's only son was checking in with his mom as often as possible during the season.

"He wanted to know what was happening and he was in touch with us on an extraordinarily regular basis," Tom Sr. said.

For Galynn, the conversations with her son obviously meant everything.

"We'd FaceTime a lot," Galynn said. "Losing my hair was hard for me, and I think because, hair to women is who you are, and I'd have my bandanna on and he'd say 'Mom, you look beautiful, you look so beautiful.'"

During one of those conversations, the Patriots quarterback made a prediction that didn't seem possible; He told his mom she was going to be able to go to the Super Bowl, and this was before the Patriots have even clinched a playoff berth.

"He said, 'You'll be ready for the Super Bowl.' He told us that in the middle of the season," Tom Sr. said. "The end of her five months was going to be two weeks before the Super Bowl."

For Galynn, who battled pneumonia and shingles in the weeks before the Super Bowl, there was no way she was going to miss her son playing in the biggest game of his life. Galynn wasn't cleared to travel to Houston until one day before her scheduled flight.

"I think there's a special bond between a mother and a son," Galynn said. "I just wanted to be there for Tommy, and I wanted to be there with our family. Everybody was going to the Super Bowl and I didn't want to miss that."

Sandwich kiss for Mom at Picture Day!!! Go Pats!!!! A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 4, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

After the Falcons took a 28-3 lead, Galynn did joke that she asked her husband to take her home.

"I said to Tom, 'I just want to go home,'" Galynn said with a smile during the interview. "I was heartbroken for Tommy."

You already know how the game ends: The Patriots came back from 25 points down to pull off the most stunning win in Super Bowl history. It wasn't just a happy ending for the Patriots though, things are also going well for Galynn. The Brady family matriarch, who has to get tested for cancer every three months, was cancer-free during her last check-up.

Galynn also received a Super Bowl ring from Patriots owner Robert Kraft, which nearly brought her to tears.

You can check out Andrea Kremer's entire interview with Galynn and Tom Brady Sr. in the video below, and trust me, it's definitely worth watching.