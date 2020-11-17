1 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB

I was expecting to drop Joe Burrow to No. 2 after a poor performance against the Pittsburgh pass rush but Justin Herbert played poorly as well. Both of these rookie quarterbacks are exciting and have bright futures ahead but Week 10 did not produce any hallmark performances.

2 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

As noted above, Justin Herbert had a poor outing against the Dolphins. They applied pressure and the rookie did not react appropriately. Honestly, it is good for him to receive some of these learning experiences during a season that is already lost.

3 Antoine Winfield Jr. Tampa Bay Buccaneers SS

Tampa Bay and Carolina traded punches in the first half before the Buccaneers dropped the hammer in the second half. The Panthers' offensive output amounted to very little because the pass rush was ratcheted up and the secondary was breaking hard on the ball.

4 Mike Onwenu New England Patriots OG

Michael Onwenu has probably found a home at right tackle for the rest of the season. He played an integral role in New England's upset win over Baltimore. Damien Harris had a big day on the ground through inclement weather.

5 Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings WR

The narrative coming into the game suggested that Minnesota would pound the ball with Dalvin Cook on Monday night against the Bears. Chicago boasts an imposing front seven and held Cook to 3.2 yards per carry. Justin Jefferson proved to be the hero catching eight of ten targets for 135 yards. He continues to be a consistent presence for that offense.

6 Tristan Wirfs Tampa Bay Buccaneers OT

Tristan Wirfs did a great job against the Carolina pass rush Sunday. Of all the rookie tackles, Wirfs continues to be the most consistent and has been absolutely dominant at times.

7 Julian Blackmon Indianapolis Colts FS

Visions of sugar-plums may be dancing in the heads of some this time of year but, for me, it is Julian Blackmon breaking through the line of scrimmage to blow up a Titans running back in the backfield. It was an absurd play and another example of why he rates so highly each week.

8 Chase Young Washington Football Team DE

Chase Young was largely absent in the team's loss to Detroit. As the game started, Washington was getting some pressure from their interior defensive line but not getting home. They finished with one quarterback hit on the day and that was from rookie safety Kamren Curl.

9 CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys WR

It is strange for a rookie to move up the list on his bye but it was not a great week for rookies across the NFL. My belief is that Lamb is a No. 1 wide receiver in its truest form and I am not sure we are there yet with other rookie wide receivers in this class.

10 Jonah Jackson Detroit Lions OG

Jonah Jackson struggled a bit early against Washington's front seven but he showed an ability to anchor quickly and settled in as the game progressed.

11 Chase Claypool Pittsburgh Steelers WR

Chase Claypool had been lightly used since the return of Diontae Johnson, which is a bit concerning. Pittsburgh is going to spread the ball around but it would be nice to see Claypool retain a lion's share of those targets. The Steelers have been creative in using him in the run game.

12 Jaylon Johnson Chicago Bears CB

Chicago's secondary struggled a bit against Minnesota's often overlooked passing attack. More often than not, the issues were on the back end of the secondary but I doubt anyone in that unit is hanging their hat on this showing.

13 Tee Higgins Cincinnati Bengals WR

If you only look at the stat line (7 receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown), you might be questioning why the Clemson product did not move farther up the list. Down 12-0 in the first quarter, Cincinnati had the ball across midfield on a pass to Tee Higgins. The ball was knocked out and Pittsburgh recovered. It was his first fumble of the season but it neutralizes the positive takeaways of the day.

14 Damien Lewis Seattle Seahawks OG

Damien Lewis does some really good things like getting to the second level but he allows the defender onto his hip far too often. Seattle got great value in the third round but there are some inconsistencies that the LSU rookie can clean up.

15 Clyde Edwards-Helaire Kansas City Chiefs RB