Rough week. The Bengals couldn't manage a single touchdown and we had a few bad breaks go against us with a losing week. That brings us to just 9-8 on the season. Not good enough.

I have to be honest, I don't love this slate of games. We have more of the schedule impacted by COVID-19 and a bunch of teams on the bye and I really don't love these lines all that much, for the most part. But there are a few games that caught my attention and we'll try to keep it simple stupid this week to get back on track.

The New England Patriots are better than they're being given credit for here. This team has been incredibly competitive. It damn near one at Seattle and had the Chiefs completely on the ropes despite an untenable quarterback situation in a game that was played under less-than-ideal circumstances. The Pats will use this game to work on what they do best like it's a practice, because they haven't had the kind of normal practices they would normally because of the disruptions the virus has had on the team. They won't call off the dogs and this is a bad, bad spot for Drew Lock to be returning to. I expect this game to be a blowout.

Chiefs -3.5 at Buffalo

Is anyone out there thinking the Chiefs will lose two games in a row? I know I don't. And I have some serious questions about the Bills defense these days. I've been waiting for a while now for the week where they really put it all together and look like the unit from a year ago, but I have a hard time thinking that this will be that week. The Bills' injury situation there continues to concern me. They are coming off of very odd week, having played on a Tuesday, and they're now playing in another odd spot here (Monday at 5 p.m. ET) and I can't imagine a scenario in which Patrick Mahomes does not feast, especially given how banged up the linebackers and secondary have been in Buffalo. I'm not going to overthink this one, I'm just going to pencil in the Chiefs for a win by at least a touchdown.

