The Cleveland Browns are seeking their first victory in Pittsburgh in 17 years, and will have their top three offensive weapons available for the Week 6 showdown. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receivers Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry will play in Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after being ruled as questionable heading into the game.

Mayfield appeared on track to play after being a full participant in practice Friday. He suffered a chest injury in a Week 5 win over the Indianapolis Colts as head coach Kevin Stefanski said he was "trending in the right direction." Beckham was more of a question mark after being away from the team for a few days due to a non-COVID related illness. The Browns wide receiver was "doing better," per Stefanski and needed a negative test Saturday to reenter the building and factor into the game plan.

"He was out here Wednesday and got some good work in Wednesday," Stefanski said. "He has been in meetings virtually. (Pass game coordinator/wide receivers) Coach (Chad) O'Shea is going to spend extra time with him in those meetings. If all goes according to plan, you spend even more time and you spend even more walkthrough time. I think there is enough time to catch him up, barring his health."

Landry had a hip injury, but was on track to play. Landry has never missed a game in his NFL career, playing 101 consecutive contests.

"As you guys know, he is a very, very tough dude," Stefanski said. "He has spent a lot of time in the training room getting his body right, but he is making a push to Sunday like he always does."