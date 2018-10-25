Week 8 NFL picks, best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way parlay pays 6-1
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 8
If you're looking for a huge payout during Week 8 of the NFL season, there's nobody better to listen to than Hammerin' Hank Goldberg. The legendary NFL handicapper enjoyed a 17-year run at ESPN in which he had only two losing seasons. Last year, he competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 against the spread. Now he's sharing his strongest picks at SportsLine.
For NFL Week 8, Goldberg has three best bets. Parlaying them would pay out at 6-1. One key part we can tell you: Hammer loves the Saints (5-1) in a pick'em game at Minnesota (4-2-1) on "Sunday Night Football." If Hammer is right, New Orleans will cover its fifth straight and avenge last season's 29-24 playoff loss when the Vikings had a miracle 61-yard touchdown catch from wide receiver Stefon Diggs on the final play.
"New Orleans is playing really well, having won five straight, and the Saints have covered 17 of their last 22 road games," Goldberg told SportsLine, noting that New Orleans is 3-0 on the road this season. "They lost on a fluke last year in Minnesota in the playoffs, so this is a big revenge spot."
Hammer also is bucking a contender that's playing at home and riding momentum, even though 60 percent of bettors are all over them. The line on that game is wrong, Goldberg says, so it's a must-play for any NFL parlay.
So what are the three best bets Goldberg is confident will return a huge 6-1 payout in Week 8? Visit SportsLine now to see which contender gets a rude awakening, and see which pointspread is way off, all from the legendary handicapper who keeps crushing sportsbooks with his NFL picks.
