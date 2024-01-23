For the third time in the past four years, the Buffalo Bills had their Super Bowl hopes crushed by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. This season, they had home-field advantage against Mahomes for the very first time, but were outscored, 14-7, in the second half en route to a 27-24 loss.

Buffalo's loss Sunday night raises plenty of questions. Where do the Bills rank in the AFC? Are they going to struggle against Mahomes in the playoffs forever? Is their "Super Bowl window" closing? Josh Allen doesn't think so.

"No. Not at all," Allen responded when asked if he's worried the Bills' window has closed, per NFL.com. "I believe in what we've got going on here and the people that are in charge. I believe in myself. And that will never change."

After missing the playoffs in Allen's rookie season back in 2018, the Bills have made the postseason five straight years -- including four straight AFC East titles. However, Buffalo has made the AFC Championship just once during that span, and hasn't appeared in the Super Bowl since the 1993 season.

The Bills are 0-4 vs. the Chiefs or Cincinnati Bengals over the past four postseasons, and 5-0 vs. the rest of the AFC. Buffalo has registered double-digit victories in five straight seasons, but that playoff breakthrough hasn't come just yet. Now comes the issue of the offseason, where the Bills will attempt to revamp the roster.

"There's probably going to be a lot of change, whether it's personnel, guys coming, guys not -- again, that's all speculation," Allen said. "I just gotta continue to keep working hard and bringing the guys that are here along, and keep trying to mesh everyone together."