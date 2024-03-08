At first, the news that there is mutual interest between Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers was cringy to say the least. The thought of Pittsburgh signing a 35-year-old quarterback who is coming off two iffy seasons sounded as good as eating soggy French fries that had been through a 30-minute commute.

But after more thought, the Steelers and Wilson seem like the perfect marriage.

Wilson wants an opportunity to show that he is still the same player who became a future Hall of Famer in Seattle, a quarterback who was once on the cusp of back-to-back world titles. The Steelers, in the words of team president Art Rooney II, have grown impatient with their lack of playoff success and are hoping to snap their seven-season drought without a playoff win.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. Wilson is apparently willing to put himself in a position battle that, should he lose, could be his final shot at a starting job in the NFL. The Steelers are apparently willing to welcome a quarterback controversy that will cast an even greater light on one of the league's most popular teams.

But this is what both sides need. Wilson needs to be pushed, and the Steelers need a legitimate position battle to determine their next starting quarterback.

Russell Wilson DEN • QB • #3 CMP% 66.4 YDs 3070 TD 26 INT 8 YD/Att 6.87 View Profile

Kenny Pickett PIT • QB • #8 CMP% 62.0 YDs 2070 TD 6 INT 4 YD/Att 6.39 View Profile

Of course, this will have an impact on Kenny Pickett. Will Pickett rise to the challenge, or will be succumb to it? This will be one of the NFL's most competitive quarterback battles since Steve Young challenged Joe Montana for his job 36 years ago.

If done correctly, the position battle will only lead to good things for all parties involved. It should bring out the best in both Wilson and Pickett. It should also harden a Steelers team that will need fortitude to get through the typical rigors of an NFL season.

Yes, adding Wilson will create tension. It will probably create some division, both within the team and among the fan base. But, as Mike Tomlin often says, the hallmark of a good team is its ability to get comfortable being uncomfortable.

No matter what, the 2024 season will be an uncomfortable one for Pickett and the Steelers. That's what happens when there's unfulfilled promise. Pickett has yet to show his full potential, and the Steelers haven't won a playoff game since 2016. This was going to be a pressure packed year in Pittsburgh regardless of Wilson's presence.

Beyond that, it makes sense from a talent standpoint to sign Wilson. Yes, I watched Wilson in Denver. I saw the missed reads and poor decisions. But I also saw a quarterback who rebounded after what was a truly dreadful 2022 season. I saw someone who worked to rebuild his status as a quality quarterback capable of winning games for his team. I saw someone who is driven to prove his doubters wrong, who is still hungry to do more in this game despite the amount of money in his bank account.

The fact that the Steelers could likely sign Wilson to a veteran's minimum salary (because the Broncos are paying him $39 million) to walk away is icing on the cake. In fact, it would be foolish not to sign Wilson if he is willing to come to Pittsburgh at a veterans minimum salary to compete with Pickett for the starting job.

Really, this is more about Pickett than Wilson. The Steelers said they wanted to bring in competition, and Wilson is certainly that. If Pickett is as good as his supporters say he is, he'll beat out Wilson and any other quarterback the Steelers bring in (that includes Mason Rudolph).

This would be a far cry from what the Steelers did (or didn't do) way back in 1996. Fresh off a Super Bowl appearance, the Steelers lost starting quarterback Neil O'Donnell via free agency. Instead of signing a quarterback of similar ability, Pittsburgh settled on 34-year-old journeyman Mike Tomczak. The Steelers had a nice 10-6 season but were dismantled by the Patriots in the divisional round. They wasted a potential Super Bowl season because they didn't have a starting quarterback.

Pittsburgh isn't immune to famous quarterback controversies. Terry Bradshaw overcame several demotions before helping lead the Steelers to four Super Bowl wins in six years. It was hard, but Bradshaw eventually realized his potential after being pushed to his mental and physical limit.

Will Pickett have a similar story? While it's impossible to say, one thing we know is that Wilson will provide the challenge that he needs to take his game to the next level. That could ultimately lead to the Steelers getting back to their championship ways.