Maybe the Pittsburgh Steelers want a big-name quarterback, after all. Despite previous reports indicating little desire to pursue a veteran replacement of Kenny Pickett, the team plans to meet former Denver Broncos starter Russell Wilson Friday, CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirms.

This visit comes after Wilson already met with the New York Giants, per Jones.

Permitted to speak with other teams ahead of his official release from the Broncos, Wilson is interested in joining the Steelers, per the report, and contrary to previous reports, Pittsburgh is apparently also interested in signing the former Super Bowl champion.

Steelers brass had promised adding competition for Pickett, the team's 2022 first-round draft pick, but coach Mike Tomlin has been particularly supportive of the third-year signal-caller, signaling he'd get another audition as the starter. Multiple reports this offseason then suggested Pittsburgh would not add any quarterback expecting to join the team as the unquestioned starter, including Minnesota Vikings free agent Kirk Cousins and Chicago Bears trade candidate Justin Fields.

Wilson, 35, just wrapped a tumultuous two-year stint in Denver, where he arrived as a prized trade acquisition but went just 11-19 before a late-season demotion in 2023. Prior to his Broncos tenure, he spent 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks, frequently ranking among the NFL's most productive dual-threat quarterbacks and helping guide the club to a pair of Super Bowl appearances.

The Steelers' interest in Wilson could be aided by the fact the quarterback is likely available at a reduced price. Due tens of millions from Denver as part of his 2022 extension with the Broncos, he could sign with a new team at close to a minimum rate in order to increase interest from around the NFL.