With an 'unshackled' Carson Wentz leading the way, do Eagles have NFL's best roster?

The Philadelphia Eagles aren't among the top five favored 2020 Super Bowl contenders entering August, but they just might have the best team in all of football.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora has been touring NFL training camps this summer, and after a recent visit to Philly, he's sold on the 2017 Super Bowl champions as one of the most talented clubs across both conferences.

"It's up there," La Canfora said of the Eagles' roster on Thursday's Pick Six Podcast. "For me, it's way, way up there. Because I think it's deep and talented, and there's a nice mix of young and old."

While the defending champion New England Patriots headline 2019 title odds along with hotshot playoff contenders like the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams, La Canfora thinks there are only a few lineups -- such as the Los Angeles Chargers or New Orleans Saints -- that rival what the Eagles have entering the new season. It's why he's got no problem crowning the Birds the clear-cut favorite to reclaim the NFC East.

"I like their quarterback way better than Dallas," he said. "I like their culture and their ability to handle expectations. I believe in their coaching. I think they're, on paper, the best team in that division."

Speaking of the quarterback, La Canfora added that a healthy Carson Wentz is reason No. 1 why the Eagles should be considered one of the NFL's top dogs.

"I think he's an MVP candidate," he said. "To see him that first day of camp, how lean he was, it was noticeable ... I think he's sort of unshackled mentally and physically."

