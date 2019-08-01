With an 'unshackled' Carson Wentz leading the way, do Eagles have NFL's best roster?
CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora dives into Philly's 2019 outlook after visiting training camp
The Philadelphia Eagles aren't among the top five favored 2020 Super Bowl contenders entering August, but they just might have the best team in all of football.
CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora has been touring NFL training camps this summer, and after a recent visit to Philly, he's sold on the 2017 Super Bowl champions as one of the most talented clubs across both conferences.
"It's up there," La Canfora said of the Eagles' roster on Thursday's Pick Six Podcast. "For me, it's way, way up there. Because I think it's deep and talented, and there's a nice mix of young and old."
While the defending champion New England Patriots headline 2019 title odds along with hotshot playoff contenders like the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams, La Canfora thinks there are only a few lineups -- such as the Los Angeles Chargers or New Orleans Saints -- that rival what the Eagles have entering the new season. It's why he's got no problem crowning the Birds the clear-cut favorite to reclaim the NFC East.
"I like their quarterback way better than Dallas," he said. "I like their culture and their ability to handle expectations. I believe in their coaching. I think they're, on paper, the best team in that division."
Speaking of the quarterback, La Canfora added that a healthy Carson Wentz is reason No. 1 why the Eagles should be considered one of the NFL's top dogs.
"I think he's an MVP candidate," he said. "To see him that first day of camp, how lean he was, it was noticeable ... I think he's sort of unshackled mentally and physically."
Listen to the full episode, and subscribe on Stitcher, Spotify and iTunes.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jay Gruden has his work cut out for him
Between position battles and rotations, there are a lot of unknowns when it comes to the Redskins'...
-
Gore defying RB shelf life narrative
The future Hall of Famer is doing his fellow halfbacks a favor, without knowing it
-
Ravens player cut after crazy week
This might be the craziest week that any NFL player has had at training camp this year
-
Garrett not thinking about contract
The longtime head coach is on the hot seat, but has chosen to remain cool about it.
-
How to watch the 2019 Hall of Fame Game
Everything you need to know to catch the first football game of the 2019 season
-
Cowboys and Zeke hit negotiation snag
This problem is going to have to be solved if the Cowboys are going to get a deal done with...