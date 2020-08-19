Watch Now: San Francisco 49ers Schedule Breakdown ( 3:47 )

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle just got himself a major contract, earning a five-year extension worth $75 million. On Wednesday, as he's making the media rounds to discuss his new deal with the team, the longtime pro wrestling fan received a surprise congratulatory message from none other than two-time WWE Hall of Famer, "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair.

95.7 The Game welcomed Kittle to its airwaves on Wednesday, and at one point, the host asked a caller -- who turned out to be Flair -- to introduce themselves and give their message to the All-Pro tight end.

"Yes, it's 'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair! Congratulations George Kittle! You're limousine ridin' and jet flyin'," Flair said.

Kittle was at a loss for words amid the surprise appearance, saying, "Wow, that's incredible, you guys."

The larger-than-life Flair also had some life advice for Kittle during the call, saying, "Stay married, George. Stay married and you can limousine ride and jet fly forever." Kittle married Claire Till, whom he met at the University of Iowa in 2019.

The radio host called Flair's call a punctuation mark on the monumental deal for Kittle.

Last season, Kittle and the 49ers were NFC Champions but fell short in Super Bowl LIV to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Kittle's deal on the heels of helping the 49ers reach the Super Bowl includes an $18 million signing bonus, $30 million due at signing, and has $40 million in total guarantees and makes him the highest-paid tight end in the game heading into the 2020 season.