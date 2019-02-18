Zac Taylor isn't worried about candidates turning down Bengals DC job: 'Just need the right person'

It's been two weeks since the Cincinnati Bengals made it official by announcing former Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor as their new head coach, but it's been even longer since they decided to make that move. (With the Rams making a trip to the Super Bowl, Taylor could not officially take a new job until the season ended.) Despite knowing for more than a month that he'd be taking this job, Taylor has still been unable to find someone to sign up to be his defensive coordinator.

As our Sean Wagner-McGough wrote last week:

Taylor, though, is not worried. And he says there's no rush to find someone to fill the role. "No [timetable], just need the right person," Taylor said, per The MMQB.

In the meantime, he's leaning on defensive assistants Robert Livingston and Daronte Jones, who coach the secondary. With the NFL combine set to begin next week and free agency soon after, the Bengals will surely want to nail down someone to run the defense so that they can target the right kinds of players. Maybe there's no rush, like Taylor says, but there's certainly a deadline bearing down.