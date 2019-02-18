Zac Taylor isn't worried about candidates turning down Bengals DC job: 'Just need the right person'
Several candidates have decided to remain in their current jobs rather than join the Bengals
It's been two weeks since the Cincinnati Bengals made it official by announcing former Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor as their new head coach, but it's been even longer since they decided to make that move. (With the Rams making a trip to the Super Bowl, Taylor could not officially take a new job until the season ended.) Despite knowing for more than a month that he'd be taking this job, Taylor has still been unable to find someone to sign up to be his defensive coordinator.
As our Sean Wagner-McGough wrote last week:
On Wednesday night, Todd Grantham decided to remain Florida's defensive coordinator instead of taking the Bengals' job. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Grantham was the "top choice" of the Bengals and "does have eyes on the NFL," but he won't make the leap this year.
If you're keeping track, two candidates have now spurned the Bengals' advances. Last week, former Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers rejected the chance to become the Bengals' new defensive coordinator, according to SiriusXM's Alex Marvez.
Before Capers turned down the job, the Bengals reportedly showed interest in Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, whose contract in New Orleans had expired. But Allen ended up re-upping with the Saints. According to the Cincinnati Enquirer's Fletcher Page, fired Broncos coach Vance Joseph, who interviewed for the Bengals' head coaching vacancy, was considered for the defensive coordinator job as well, but he chose to join the Cardinals instead. Former Raiders coach Jack Del Rio was once in the mix, but according to Rapoport, "both sides decided it wasn't a perfect fit."
Taylor, though, is not worried. And he says there's no rush to find someone to fill the role. "No [timetable], just need the right person," Taylor said, per The MMQB.
In the meantime, he's leaning on defensive assistants Robert Livingston and Daronte Jones, who coach the secondary. With the NFL combine set to begin next week and free agency soon after, the Bengals will surely want to nail down someone to run the defense so that they can target the right kinds of players. Maybe there's no rush, like Taylor says, but there's certainly a deadline bearing down.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Riley compares Kyler to Barry Sanders
Murray is coming off a Heisman Trophy-winning season and is expected to be a first-round p...
-
Draft: Ranking all 33 OLs to know
Here's a comprehensive examination of the 2019 draft class of offensive linemen
-
2019 NFL Mock Draft: Jags get their QB
Jacksonville finally moves on from Blake Bortles, Miami does the same with Ryan Tannehill,...
-
Tebow gave Murray advice before decision
The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner had some words of advice for the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner
-
Pete Prisco's top 20 NFL free agents
It's time to rank the top 30 players who could be available on the free-agent market
-
Kingsbury: Rosen has keys to the castle
Despite publicly supporting Rosen, the Cardinals continue to be connected to Kyler Murray