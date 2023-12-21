Jaromir Jagr is back on the ice yet again. On Wednesday, the former NHL star made his season debut for the Kladno Knights, the team in Czechia that he owns.

Jagr, 51, played 13:44 and logged an assist in a 4-3 loss against Czech Extraliga-leading Pardubice. The star forward helped the Knights come back from a 3-0 deficit to tie the game, but Pardubice was able to record a short-handed goal to win the game 4-3.

Jagr made his professional debut for Kladno back in 1988-89 before being selected with the No. 5 pick in the 1990 NHL Draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins. He ended up tallying 1,921 career points during his time in the NHL, which is second to Wayne Gretzky on the league's all-time points list.

The Penguins are slated to retire Jagr's No. 68 jersey in a ceremony on Feb. 18. During his time in Pittsburgh, Jagr helped the Penguins win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 1991 and 1992 while playing alongside Mario Lemieux.

Pittsburgh elected to trade Jagr to the Washington Capitals in 2001 and the Capitals signed Jagr to a seven-year, $77 million contract. Jagr didn't have the impact that the Capitals were hoping for as he tallied 83 goals and 118 assists in 190 games with the franchise.

In January 2004, Jagr was traded to the New York Rangers in exchange for Anson Carter. Jagr spent four seasons with the Rangers and logged 124 goals and 195 assists during that span.

Jagr played in the KHL for three seasons before making his NHL return in 2011 when he signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Flyers. The legendary forward also played for the Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames, Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers, and New Jersey Devils. Jagr's last NHL game came on Dec. 31, 2017, as a member of the Flames.

Jagr ended up returning to play for Kladno in 2018 and has played sparingly in each season since then.