NHL free agency 2018: Erik Karlsson among big-name players with best odds to be traded

A number of high-profile veterans could be on the move once July arrives

As the Washington Capitals bask in their improbable championship glory, the rest of the NHL can look forward to June's entry draft and, best of all, free agency starting on July 1.

The signing period, for instance, figures to have at least a little more clout this year thanks to New York Islanders star John Tavares headlining those set to hit the market.

But what about the big names who aren't free agents? What about the veterans who could be trade targets? After a 2017 offseason that saw established pieces like Artemi Panarin, Brandon Saad, Travis Hamonic, Derek Stepan and Marc Methot part of package deals, there could be more movement on the way with blockbuster starters like longtime Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson seemingly up for grabs.

Here are some of Bovada's latest odds on where top rumored trade chips will be playing in 2018-19:

Erik Karlsson
Ottawa Senators +160
Any other team -220

Jeff Skinner
Carolina Hurricanes +200
Any other team -300

Mike Hoffman
Ottawa Senators +170
Any other team -250

Phil Kessel
Pittsburgh Penguins -280
Any other team +185

Phillip Grubauer
Washington Capitals +165
Any other team -240

Max Pacioretty
Montreal Canadiens -160
Any other team +120

