NHL free agency 2018: Erik Karlsson among big-name players with best odds to be traded

As the Washington Capitals bask in their improbable championship glory, the rest of the NHL can look forward to June's entry draft and, best of all, free agency starting on July 1.

The signing period, for instance, figures to have at least a little more clout this year thanks to New York Islanders star John Tavares headlining those set to hit the market.

But what about the big names who aren't free agents? What about the veterans who could be trade targets? After a 2017 offseason that saw established pieces like Artemi Panarin, Brandon Saad, Travis Hamonic, Derek Stepan and Marc Methot part of package deals, there could be more movement on the way with blockbuster starters like longtime Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson seemingly up for grabs.

Here are some of Bovada's latest odds on where top rumored trade chips will be playing in 2018-19:

Erik Karlsson

Ottawa Senators +160

Any other team -220

Jeff Skinner

Carolina Hurricanes +200

Any other team -300

Mike Hoffman

Ottawa Senators +170

Any other team -250

Phil Kessel

Pittsburgh Penguins -280

Any other team +185

Phillip Grubauer

Washington Capitals +165

Any other team -240

Max Pacioretty

Montreal Canadiens -160

Any other team +120