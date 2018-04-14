NHL Playoffs 2018 Saturday news, schedule, updates, odds: Bruins, Sharks, Lightning, Predators try to extend leads

So what side should you back? And where does the value lie? Visit SportsLine to get NHL odds and picks for every Stanley Cup playoff game, all from the advanced computer model on a red-hot 21-8 NHL run.

The first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs continues Friday with a couple of underdogs trying to scrap for new life in their rivalry series to start the postseason.

On Wednesday, things got underway with the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins rolling all over the Philadelphia Flyers, the Vegas Golden Knights shutting out the Los Angeles Kings and the Minnesota Wild falling at the young hands of the Winnipeg Jets. Thursday, with the rest of the series kicking off, we got big nights from the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning, an overtime collapse by the Washington Capitals and a physical 3-0 victory by the San Jose Sharks over the hot Anaheim Ducks.

The Penguins sputtered after a blazing hot start to their postseason, getting beat up by the Flyers 5-1 to level the series at a game apiece. The Jets, meanwhile, beat up on the Wild 4-1 to take a 2-0 series lead to Minnesota. For the night shift, the Golden Knights are taking a 2-0 series lead to Los Angeles after a double-overtime thriller ended with Vegas winning 2-1.

Here, we have everything you need to follow along. Keep on scrolling for Saturday's schedule, game-by-game updates and odds/predictions for the entire postseason.

Saturday's full schedule

New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning, 3 p.m. -- NBC, CNBC, SN360, TVA Sports



Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators, 3 p.m. -- NBC, CNBC, SN, TVA Sports



Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins, 8 p.m. - NBC, CBC, TVA Sports



San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks, 10:30 p.m. -- NBCSN, SN360, TVA Sports

Maple Leafs set for Game 2 without suspended Nazem Kadri

Maple Leafs fans will cry foul because of the hit that came before the Nazem Kadri infraction that has the two-way center sidelined for Game 2 and beyond, but the NHL painted itself into a corner with its one-game ban of Drew Doughty. Kadri will be out for three games against the Bruins for not pulling up and boarding Tommy Wingels' head across the glass, so the Maple Leafs will need to replace his production. Full story here.

Odds for each series



