Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 fight: Date, odds, boxing undercard, PPV price, card, start time
Everything you need to know ahead of the heavyweight title rematch on Saturday in Las Vegas
Boxing business is about to start booming in 2020, and it starts with the sport's glamour division with two of the biggest heavyweights squaring off. WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and lineal champ Tyson Fury will square off in a rematch of their 2018 classic on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Fury seemingly resurrected from the dead after suffering a 12th-round knockdown against Wilder in the first time after laying motionless for seconds. The "Gypsy King" rose to his feet and continued to fight through the final bell only to have the three judges sitting at ringside render a split draw decision.
Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week, including a look at Wilder-Fury 2 with analysis from Rafe Bartholomew.
While this may be one of the biggest heavyweight title rematches in recent memory, it is still lacking some prominent titles, currently held by unified champ Anthony Joshua. Hope remains to schedule a bout between the winner and Joshua at some point to crown an undisputed champ, but politics may prevent it. Plus, the loser has a rematch clause and can ask for a 60/40 split to create a trilogy fight.
Below is all the information you need to get ready for the historic battle in Las Vegas. Be sure to check back throughout fight week for news, features and columns on the two fighters in the main event.
Fight information
Date: Saturday, Feb. 22 | Time: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)
Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas
TV: ESPN+/FOX PPV | Price: $79.99
Cable providers: Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Optimum, AT&T U-verse, Xfinity, Verizon Fios, Spectrum, Frontier, SuddenLink, Mediacom Xtream
Live stream: Fox Sports Go or ESPN+
Wilder vs. Fury fight card
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Deontay Wilder (c) -125
Tyson Fury +105
WBC heavyweight title
Charles Martin -380
Gerald Washington +300
Heavyweight
|Emanuel Navarrete (c) -2500
Jeo Tupas Santisima +1200
WBO super bantamweight title
|Sebastian Fundora
Daniel Lewis
Junior middleweight
|Amir Imam
|Javier Molina
|Junior welterweight
|Subriel Matias
|Petros Ananyan
|Junior welterweight
Wilder vs. Fury fight news, information
- Campbell: Fury's latest move anything but smoke and mirrors
- Legends and world champions make their picks for the rematch
- Brookhouse: Is Wilder the biggest puncher in boxing history?
- Brookhouse: Where Anthony Joshua fits in to this complicated puzzle
- Five biggest storylines to watch for in Las Vegas
- Complete list of odds and prop bets
- A complete look at the undercard
- Fury claims to have cut out '20-30 sodas per day' from his diet
Who will win Wilder vs. Fury 2, how long will the fight last, and which best bet pays 9-2? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn's best bets, all from the fight game insider who called Wilder knocking out Dominic Breazeale in the first round at 22-1.
-
Champions predict Fury vs. Wilder 2
No one knows what it takes to win a world championship as much as fighters who have done so...
-
Fury has more tricks up his sleeve
Fury wants to knock out Deontay Wilder in their title rematch and believes getting back to...
-
Wilder vs. Fury 2 odds, top expert picks
Last May, Kahn called Wilder knocking out Dominic Breazeale in the first round, a massive 22-1...
-
Wilder vs. Fury 2 odds, prop bets
Wilder by knockout is the most expected outcome in the eyes of the oddsmakers
-
Fury used to drink 30 sodas a day
Yes, you read that right, 20-30 sodas
-
Is Wilder boxing's biggest puncher ever?
Opinions vary on Wilder's place among boxing's biggest punchers ever
-
Paul dismantles Gib for easy victory
Paul 'avenged' his brother, Logan, in beating the man from England