Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 fight: Date, odds, boxing undercard, PPV price, card, start time

Boxing business is about to start booming in 2020, and it starts with the sport's glamour division with two of the biggest heavyweights squaring off. WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and lineal champ Tyson Fury will square off in a rematch of their 2018 classic on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Fury seemingly resurrected from the dead after suffering a 12th-round knockdown against Wilder in the first time after laying motionless for seconds. The "Gypsy King" rose to his feet and continued to fight through the final bell only to have the three judges sitting at ringside render a split draw decision.

While this may be one of the biggest heavyweight title rematches in recent memory, it is still lacking some prominent titles, currently held by unified champ Anthony Joshua. Hope remains to schedule a bout between the winner and Joshua at some point to crown an undisputed champ, but politics may prevent it. Plus, the loser has a rematch clause and can ask for a 60/40 split to create a trilogy fight.

Below is all the information you need to get ready for the historic battle in Las Vegas. Be sure to check back throughout fight week for news, features and columns on the two fighters in the main event.

Fight information

Date: Saturday, Feb. 22 | Time: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)

Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas

TV: ESPN+/FOX PPV | Price: $79.99

Live stream: Fox Sports Go or ESPN+

Wilder vs. Fury fight card

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Deontay Wilder (c) -125 Tyson Fury +105 WBC heavyweight title Charles Martin -380 Gerald Washington +300 Heavyweight Emanuel Navarrete (c) -2500 Jeo Tupas Santisima +1200 WBO super bantamweight title Sebastian Fundora

Daniel Lewis Junior middleweight Amir Imam

Javier Molina

Junior welterweight Subriel Matias

Petros Ananyan

Junior welterweight

Wilder vs. Fury fight news, information



