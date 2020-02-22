Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 fight: Complete odds, top prop bets, lines for heavyweight title rematch

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury, two of the best heavyweights of this generation, are ready to square off once again. The duo of superstar heavyweights will rematch on Saturday night in Las Vegas with the WBC and lineal crowns on the line inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Weeks of build up to arguably the biggest fight of the year have come and gone, and now the time has finally come for the score to be settled.

The first bout saw Fury dazzle Wilder with his skill and leave the champ frustrated for much of the fight before the "Bronze Bomber" finally connected with his devastating power and left the "Gypsy King" in a heap on the ground. But as we know, Fury miraculously made it to his feet and finished the fight before it went to the judges' scorecards. The first fight was near pick'em at most sports books.

According to the official odds from William Hill Sportsbook, Wilder is the slight favorite to pick up a win in the rematch at -125. Though, an exploration of prop bets show he carries the favorite status because he's expected to utilize his unparalleled punching power to score a knockout. The odds favor the fight not going the distance, with a "No" bet coming in at -150 to a "Yes" at +110. Those odds line up almost perfectly with the odds of a Wilder victory, and for good reason. When looking at potential results on a round-by-round basis, a Fury win by knockout at any point is a longshot, but so is a Wilder win on the scorecards.

Overall odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Deontay Wilder (c) -125 Tyson Fury +105 WBC heavyweight title Charles Martin -575 Gerald Washington +425 Heavyweights Emanuel Navarrete (c) -2500 Jeo Santisima +1200 WBC super bantamweight title

Fight to go the distance Odds Yes +110 No -150

10.5 Rounds Odds Over -125 Under -110

Round betting Odds Fury on points +163 Wilder on points +1100 Draw +2500 Wilder in Round 1 +4000 Wilder in Round 2 +2800 Wilder in Round 3 +2500 Wilder in Round 4 +2000 Wilder in Round 5 +2000 Wilder in Round 6 +2000 Wilder in Round 7 +2000 Wilder in Round 8 +2000 Wilder in Round 9 +2200 Wilder in Round 10 +2500 Wilder in Round 11 +2800 Wilder in Round 12 +4000 Fury in Round 1 +10000 Fury in Round 2 +6600 Fury in Round 3 +6600 Fury in Round 4 +5000 Fury in Round 5 +4000 Fury in Round 6 +4000 Fury in Round 7 +4000 Fury in Round 8 +4000 Fury in Round 9 +5000 Fury in Round 10 +5000 Fury in Round 11 +6600 Fury in Round 12 +10000