Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 fight: Complete odds, top prop bets, lines for heavyweight title rematch
Wilder by knockout is the most expected outcome in the eyes of the oddsmakers
Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury, two of the best heavyweights of this generation, are ready to square off once again. The duo of superstar heavyweights will rematch on Saturday night in Las Vegas with the WBC and lineal crowns on the line inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Weeks of build up to arguably the biggest fight of the year have come and gone, and now the time has finally come for the score to be settled.
The first bout saw Fury dazzle Wilder with his skill and leave the champ frustrated for much of the fight before the "Bronze Bomber" finally connected with his devastating power and left the "Gypsy King" in a heap on the ground. But as we know, Fury miraculously made it to his feet and finished the fight before it went to the judges' scorecards. The first fight was near pick'em at most sports books.
According to the official odds from William Hill Sportsbook, Wilder is the slight favorite to pick up a win in the rematch at -125. Though, an exploration of prop bets show he carries the favorite status because he's expected to utilize his unparalleled punching power to score a knockout. The odds favor the fight not going the distance, with a "No" bet coming in at -150 to a "Yes" at +110. Those odds line up almost perfectly with the odds of a Wilder victory, and for good reason. When looking at potential results on a round-by-round basis, a Fury win by knockout at any point is a longshot, but so is a Wilder win on the scorecards.
There are plenty more odds and prop bets to check out for this fight on Saturday night from our partners at William Hill Sportsbook. Be sure to check them out below as they have adjusted numbers throughout fight week with bets coming in.
Overall odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Deontay Wilder (c) -125
Tyson Fury +105
WBC heavyweight title
|Charles Martin -575
|Gerald Washington +425
|Heavyweights
|Emanuel Navarrete (c) -2500
|Jeo Santisima +1200
|WBC super bantamweight title
|Fight to go the distance
|Odds
Yes
+110
|No
|-150
|10.5 Rounds
|Odds
Over
-125
Under
-110
|Round betting
|Odds
Fury on points
+163
Wilder on points
+1100
Draw
+2500
Wilder in Round 1
+4000
Wilder in Round 2
+2800
Wilder in Round 3
+2500
Wilder in Round 4
+2000
Wilder in Round 5
+2000
Wilder in Round 6
+2000
Wilder in Round 7
+2000
Wilder in Round 8
+2000
Wilder in Round 9
+2200
Wilder in Round 10
+2500
Wilder in Round 11
+2800
Wilder in Round 12
+4000
Fury in Round 1
+10000
Fury in Round 2
+6600
Fury in Round 3
+6600
Fury in Round 4
+5000
Fury in Round 5
+4000
Fury in Round 6
+4000
Fury in Round 7
+4000
Fury in Round 8
+4000
Fury in Round 9
+5000
|Fury in Round 10
|+5000
|Fury in Round 11
|+6600
|Fury in Round 12
|+10000
|Method of Victory
|Odds
Wilder via KO, TKO or DQ
+125
Wilder via decision or technical decision
+900
Fury via KO, TKO or DQ
+450
Fury via decision or technical decision
+163
Draw
+2500
-
