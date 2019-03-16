2019 Mountain West Tournament final: Utah State vs. San Diego State prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch, live stream
An automatic bid will be handed out in the MWC final on Saturday; will SDSU be a potential bid thief?
Mayhem in the Mountain West Conference Tournament has set us up for a surprising finale on Saturday between No. 2 seed Utah State and No. 4 seed San Diego State. San Diego State earned its way here defeating No. 5 seed UNLV in the quarterfinals on Thursday, then a day later, upsetting top-seeded Nevada 65-55. Utah State had a bit easier road, defeating No. 7 seed New Mexico and No. 3 seed Fresno State in consecutive days to earn a shot at the automatic NCAA Tournament berth.
Jerry Palm has the Utah State Aggies firmly in the field of 68 ahead of Saturday's game, so a win over SDSU would be icing on top of the cake -- and a potential seed-booster. For the Aztecs, though, winning is likely the only way it can sneak into the Big Dance. Massive stakes in the MWC tourney finals.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday, March 16 at 6:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV)
- Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Game prediction, pick
Latest odds via SportsLine: Utah State -6
This one comes down to motivations. How motivated will Utah State be to win, knowing it has all but locked up a spot in the NCAA Tournament already? Probably not very much. Now compare it to SDSU, a team that is almost certainly NIT-bound if it falls. Very motivated, right? I think the Aztecs come out guns blazing and pick off the Aggies in stunning fashion. Pick: SDSU 65, Utah State 64
