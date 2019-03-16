2019 Mountain West Tournament final: Utah State vs. San Diego State prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch, live stream

Mayhem in the Mountain West Conference Tournament has set us up for a surprising finale on Saturday between No. 2 seed Utah State and No. 4 seed San Diego State. San Diego State earned its way here defeating No. 5 seed UNLV in the quarterfinals on Thursday, then a day later, upsetting top-seeded Nevada 65-55. Utah State had a bit easier road, defeating No. 7 seed New Mexico and No. 3 seed Fresno State in consecutive days to earn a shot at the automatic NCAA Tournament berth.

Jerry Palm has the Utah State Aggies firmly in the field of 68 ahead of Saturday's game, so a win over SDSU would be icing on top of the cake -- and a potential seed-booster. For the Aztecs, though, winning is likely the only way it can sneak into the Big Dance. Massive stakes in the MWC tourney finals.

Viewing information

When : Saturday, March 16 at 6:00 p.m. ET



: Saturday, March 16 at 6:00 p.m. ET Where : Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada



: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV)



CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV) Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Game prediction, pick

Latest odds via SportsLine: Utah State -6

This one comes down to motivations. How motivated will Utah State be to win, knowing it has all but locked up a spot in the NCAA Tournament already? Probably not very much. Now compare it to SDSU, a team that is almost certainly NIT-bound if it falls. Very motivated, right? I think the Aztecs come out guns blazing and pick off the Aggies in stunning fashion. Pick: SDSU 65, Utah State 64

[Which college basketball teams should you back today? And who should you avoid like the plague? Visit SportsLine now to see projected scores and stats from 10,000 simulations, Vegas insider picks, and optimized March Madness brackets, and find out!]