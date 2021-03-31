In a somewhat fitting finish to an unusual college hoops season played during a pandemic, the Final Four is now set with No. 1 seed Gonzaga, No. 1 seed Baylor, No. 2 seed Houston and ... No. 11 seed UCLA.

Yes, the Bruins are back in the Final Four. They marched here the hard way, too, by becoming just the second-ever team to go from the "First Four" to the Final Four, with two overtime games in its magical five-game run. Their reward: a showdown with top overall seeded (and still undefeated) Gonzaga with a title berth on the line. The Bulldogs have blasted every tournament team it has faced by double digits and boasts an NCAA record 27 consecutive double-digit victories dating back to December.

On the other side of the bracket, a Texas vs. Texas showdown awaits as the Baylor Bears from Waco take on the Houston Cougars from (you guessed it!) Houston. The Bears handled their business in the Elite Eight with an impressive showing against Arkansas to highlight their remarkable run that, to that point, featured double-digit wins with ease. As for Houston, it has been favored in each of its tournament games and won all but one of its four games by more than one possession. This showdown will be the first game in which it is an underdog all postseason.

All times Eastern

2021 NCAA Tournament bracket, scores

West

First Four

(11) Drake 53, (11) Wichita State 52 -- Recap

(16) Norfolk State 54, (16) Appalachian State 53 -- Recap

First round

(1) Gonzaga 98, (16) Norfolk State 55 -- Recap

(8) Oklahoma 72, (9) Missouri 68 -- Recap





(5) Creighton 63, (12) UC Santa Barbara 62 -- Recap

(13) Ohio 62, (4) Virginia 58 -- Recap





(6) USC 72, (11) Drake 56 -- Recap

(3) Kansas 93, (14) Eastern Washington 84 -- Recap





(7) Oregon vs. (10) VCU declared "no contest" -- Story

(2) Iowa 86, (15) Grand Canyon 74 -- Recap

Second round

(1) Gonzaga 87, (8) Oklahoma 71 -- Recap

(5) Creighton 72, (13) Ohio 58 -- Recap





(6) USC, 85, (3) Kansas 51 -- Recap

(7) Oregon 95, (2) Iowa 80 -- Recap

Sweet 16 (Sunday)

(5) Creighton 65, (1) Gonzaga 83 -- Recap

(6) USC 82, (7) Oregon 68 -- Recap

Elite Eight (Tuesday)

(1) Gonzaga 85, (6) USC 66 -- Recap

East

First Four (Thursday)

(11) UCLA 86, (11) Michigan State 80 -- Recap

(16) Texas Southern 60, (16) Mount St. Mary's 52 -- Recap

First round (Saturday)

(1) Michigan 82, (16) Texas Southern 66 -- Recap

(8) LSU 76, (9) St. Bonaventure 61 -- Recap





(5) Colorado 96, (12) Georgetown 73 -- Recap

(4) Florida State 64, (13) UNC Greensboro 54 -- Recap





(11) UCLA 73, (6) BYU 62 -- Recap

(14) Abilene Christian 53, (3) Texas 52 -- Recap





(10) Maryland 62, (7) UConn 54 -- Recap

(2) Alabama 68, (15) Iona 55 -- Recap

Second round (Monday)

(1) Michigan 86, (8) LSU 78 -- Recap

(4) Florida State 71, (5) Colorado 53 -- Recap



(11) UCLA 67, (14) Abilene Christian 47 -- Recap

(2) Alabama 96, (10) Maryland 77 -- Recap

Sweet 16 (Sunday)

(4) Florida State 58, (1) Michigan 76 -- Recap

(11) UCLA 88, (2) Alabama 78 -- Recap

Elite Eight (Tuesday)

(11) UCLA 51, (1) Michigan 49 -- Recap

South

First round

(1) Baylor 79, (16) Hartford 55 -- Recap



(9) Wisconsin 85, (8) North Carolina 62 -- Recap





(5) Villanova 73, (12) Winthrop 63 -- Recap

(13) North Texas 78, (4) Purdue 69 (OT) -- Recap





(6) Texas Tech 65, (11) Utah State 53 -- Recap



(3) Arkansas 85, (14) Colgate 68 -- Recap





(7) Florida 75, (10) Virginia Tech 70 (OT) -- Recap

(15) Oral Roberts 75, (2) Ohio State 72 (OT)-- Recap

Second round

(1) Baylor 76, (9) Wisconsin 63 -- Recap



(5) Villanova 84, (13) North Texas 61 -- Recap





(3) Arkansas 68, (6) Texas Tech 66 -- Recap

(15) Oral Roberts 81, (7) Florida 78 -- Recap

Sweet 16 (Saturday)

(1) Baylor 62, (5) Villanova 51 -- Recap

(3) Arkansas 72, (15) Oral Roberts 70 -- Recap

Elite Eight (Monday)

(1) Baylor 81, (3) Arkansas 72 -- Recap

Midwest

First round

(1) Illinois 78 vs. (16) Drexel 49 -- Recap

(8) Loyola Chicago 71, Georgia Tech 60 -- Recap





(12) Oregon State 70, (5) Tennessee 56 -- Recap

(4) Oklahoma State 69, (13) Liberty 60 -- Recap





(11) Syracuse 78, (6) San Diego State 62 -- Recap

(3) West Virginia 84, (14) Morehead State 67 -- Recap





(10) Rutgers 60, (7) Clemson 56 -- Recap

(2) Houston 87, (15) Cleveland State 56 -- Recap

Second round

(8) Loyola Chicago 71, (1) Illinois 58 -- Recap

(12) Oregon State 80, (4) Oklahoma State 70 -- Recap





(11) Syracuse 75, (3) West Virginia 72 -- Recap



(2) Houston 63, (10) Rutgers 60 -- Recap

Sweet 16 (Saturday)

(12) Oregon State 65, (8) Loyola Chicago 58 -- Recap

(2) Houston 62, (11) Syracuse 46 -- Recap

Elite Eight (Monday)

(2) Houston 67, (12) Oregon State 61 -- Recap

2021 NCAA Tournament schedule

Final Four



Saturday, April 3

Lucas Oil Stadium

(2) Houston vs. (1) Baylor -- 5:14 p.m. | CBS

(11) UCLA vs. (1) Gonzaga vs. -- 8:34 p.m. | CBS

National Championship

Monday, April 5 -- 9 p.m. (CBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium