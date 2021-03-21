Before No. 8 seed Loyola Chicago even took the floor against No. 1 seed Illinois on Sunday, Ramblers team chaplain Sister Jean offered up a prayer on behalf of the team. The 101-year-old had two simple requests ahead of her pregame ritual, which read half like a nun and half like an assistant coach.

"As we play the Fighting Illini, we ask for special help to overcome this team and get a great win," she said, according to an excerpt shared on the telecast. "We hope to score early and make our opponents nervous. We have a great opportunity to convert rebounds as this team makes about 50% of layups and 30% of its 3 points. Our defense can take care of that."

By halftime, half of that prayer was answered. A 7-point underdog, Loyola led 33-24 through 20 minutes of game action. By game's end, the other half was answered as the Ramblers stunned the Illlini 71-58, making them the first No. 1 seed to bow out of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

What the Ramblers accomplished against a team many -- including our own Matt Norlander -- picked to win the national title was no fluke. They went wire-to-wire with the lead and played with confidence and poise down the stretch, suffocating the Illini and their top-10 offense and going right at 7-footer Kofi Cockburn when they had the ball by filtering its action through Cameron Krutwig.

Krutwig, who was a key piece to Loyola's famous Final Four team in 2018, finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds and five assists as he went toe-to-toe with the All-Big Ten big man. Cockburn finished the game with 21 points and nine rebounds, but struggled with Krutwig's nifty post moves and passing throughout the game. Compounding matters, All-American guard Ayo Dosunmu never found rhythm either as he finished the game 4-of-10 shooting for nine points, three assists and six turnovers.

This marks the fifth time Loyola has advanced to the Sweet 16 in program history but the second time in the last three full seasons it has done so under rising coach Porter Moser. In 2018, the Ramblers as an 11 seed advanced to their second Final Four in program history by topping 6, 3, 7 and 9 seeds before falling to eventual runner-up Michigan.