Oral Roberts became just the second No. 15 seed to ever reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when the Golden Eagles knocked off No. 7 seed Florida 81-78 on Sunday. Just two days after carrying Oral Roberts to a shocking upset of No. 2 seed Ohio State, the duo of Max Abmas and Kevin Obanor came up huge again with a combined 54 points.

Florida led 67-56 with 9:48 to go but went cold late as Oral Roberts proved once again that it has the clutch gene. The Eagles were particularly clutch at the free-throw line, hitting 19-of-23 attempts.

Next up for Oral Roberts will be a Sweet 16 matchup with No. 3 seed Arkansas, which outlasted Texas Tech 68-66 on Sunday. The teams have already met once this season, and Oral Roberts put a scare into the Razorbacks. The Eagles actually led 40-30 at halftime before Arkansas roared back for an 87-76 victory.

But Oral Roberts has proved since then that it can hang with anyone in the nation, and if it beats Arkansas, it would become the first No. 15 seed to ever reach the Elite Eight.