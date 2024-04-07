The UConn Huskies look to become the third team to win back-to-back titles in the last 50 years as the 2024 NCAA Tournament concludes when they meet the Purdue Boilermakers on Monday in the national championship game. UConn (36-3), which defeated San Diego State last year for the fifth national title in program history, earned a shot at another crown by defeating Alabama 86-72 in the Final Four on Saturday. The Huskies aim to join Duke (1991-92) and Florida (2006-07) as the only schools to repeat since UCLA won seven straight titles from 1967-73. Purdue (34-4) is seeking its first championship after posting a 63-50 triumph over North Carolina State.

Tip-off from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., is set for 9:20 p.m. ET. The Huskies are 6.5-point favorites in the latest UConn vs. Purdue odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 145.5.

Over the past four seasons in college hoops, he has gone 494-426 against the spread for a $2,465 profit. Hartstein is on an impressive 82-63-3 run on his college basketball spread picks, returning over $1,200 for $100 players.

Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Purdue vs. UConn:

UConn vs. Purdue spread: Huskies -6.5

UConn vs. Purdue over/under: 145.5 points

UConn vs. Purdue money line: Huskies -285, Boilermakers +231

UCONN: The Huskies are 17-1 against the spread in their last 18 neutral-site games

PUR: Big Ten teams are 0-7 ATS in their last seven national championship game appearances

Why UConn can cover

The Huskies have won 11 consecutive NCAA Tournament games, defeating each opponent during the streak by at least 13 points. UConn, which is a perfect 5-0 in the national championship game, has a plus-22.3 point differential over the last two NCAA Tournaments. Guard Stephon Castle led the Huskies in the win against Alabama with 21 points, the most by a freshman in the Final Four since Derrick Rose scored 25 in 2008 for Memphis.

Castle, who also grabbed five rebounds, matched the career high in points he set on Feb. 3 against St. John's and equaled on March 3 versus Seton Hall. Each of UConn's four other starters also scored in double figures on Saturday, with sophomore center Donovan Clingan recording 18 points while adding five boards and four blocks. Sophomore forward Alex Karaban and senior guard Cam Spencer both had 14 points and eight rebounds, while senior guard Tristen Newton finished with 12 points and nine assists. See which team to pick here.

Why Purdue can cover

The Boilermakers have recorded five of their six victories in this year's NCAA Tournament by double digits. Zach Edey scored 20 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in the triumph over NC State for his eighth consecutive double-double and 29th overall this season. The senior center has registered at least 20 points and 10 boards in six straight NCAA Tournament contests, the longest such streak since Elvin Hayes' six-game run with Houston in 1967-68.

Edey also dished out four assists against the Wolfpack, making him the first player since Syracuse's Carmelo Anthony in 2003 to notch at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in a Final Four game. Purdue's big man has racked up 140 points and 77 boards in the NCAA Tournament, becoming the first player to reach 140 and 70 in one tournament since Hayes in 1968. See which team to pick here.

Hartstein has analyzed UConn vs. Purdue from every angle, and while we can tell you he's leaning Under the point total, he also has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

