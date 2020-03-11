Bracketology Bubble Watch: Indiana, NC State, Stanford, Xavier play important games in conference tournaments
It's been a quiet few days for teams on the bubble, but that is over as of Wednesday
It has been a quiet couple of days for the bubble. However, conference tournaments are starting in most the major conferences today and that means a few of the bubble teams are in action. In these early round games, that usually means avoiding disaster and Wednesday is no exception.
You don't have to wait until the field of 68 is announced to fill out your brackets. Play Conference Bracket Games and pick the tournaments for a $10,000 cash prize or start a pool and compete against friends. No purchase necessary, see Rules for details.
Here are the bubble teams in action Wednesday.
All times Eastern
|Team
|Game
|Time (TV)
|Bubble breakdown
|NC State vs. Pittsburgh
|2 p.m. (ESPN)
|The thing that stands out most on NC State's tournament resume is the high number of losses to teams that are not going to the NCAA Tournament. However, so far they have failed to lose to Pitt. If we can't say that anymore at the end of the day, the Wolfpack's bubble will burst.
|Indiana vs. Nebraska
|8:30 p.m. (BTN)
|Indiana's tournament resume isn't exactly sparkling, thus its place on the bubble. Nebraska just added a couple of football players to the roster to provide some depth. A loss for IU could get them knocked out of the field.
|Stanford vs. Cal
|9 p.m. (P12N)
|Stanford is in the same boat as everyone else on this list, but the Cardinal are playing their biggest rival. They lost to Cal once this season already and that is their only bad loss of the season. A loss would mean a three-game skid to end the season and two of those losses to non-tournament teams.
|Xavier vs. DePaul
|9:30 p.m. (FS1)
|Xavier needs to avoid taking a bad loss to make sure there are no nerves on Selection Sunday. The Musketeers biggest resume problem is a poor record against good teams, so a win in the next round would be nice too.
