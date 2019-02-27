Bracketology Trust Builder: Auburn, TCU facing tough tests with few chances left to impress
The Tigers are a great metric team, but still need to pick up some key victories
It's getting to be crunch time in the college basketball season. We are just over two weeks away from Selection Sunday and time is running out for teams to make their cases for inclusion in the NCAA Tournament. Many conferences are down to their last few regular season games, but for many of the smaller conferences, this is the final week of the regular season.
|1
Auburn is a team loved by the metrics, but has a pedestrian tournament resume so far. The Tigers have home wins over Washington, Florida and Alabama. Their last three games of the season are all against teams higher seeded in the current bracket than any of those, including a finale at home with Tennessee. A win like that would put a little spice in that tournament resume.
|2
The Horned Frogs had had some moments recently, including a sweep of Iowa State, but have also picked up their two worst losses of the season in the last two weeks. TCU could use another big win or two, and they will get some chances at home against Texas Tech and league-leader Kansas State.
|3
The Bruins do not have a big nonconference win they can hang their hats on, but they put a late scare into Purdue at Mackey Arena before falling by 11 points. They swept city rival Lipscomb, the leader of the Atlantic Sun and also an at-large candidate. They also won their only meeting with Murray State, which was on the road. An early season loss to Green Bay may be tough to overcome.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Duke's issues from 3-point land
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Arizona coach Sean Miller's 'drive back to Phoenix'...
-
KU seeks restitution in corruption case
Kansas is looking to recoup money it claims in lost in legal fees and lost tuition
-
Is Wofford better than '08 Davidson?
Matt Norlander's tour around college hoops also has a look at Gonzaga's history-making run...
-
Maryland vs. Penn State odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Maryland vs. Penn State 10,000 times
-
Virginia vs. Georgia Tech odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Virginia vs. Georgia Tech 10,000 times.
-
Iowa coach has profanity-laced tirade
McCaffery chose to let one ref hear his thoughts about the officiating after the game on T...