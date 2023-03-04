You need an excuse to give your significant other for being a couch-loafer all day on Saturday? Don't fret, I come bearing free advice. Just whisper these three magic words into their ear, and I guarantee the hair on their neck is bound to stand up as they come to understand: This is March.

That's right, baby. March is here! Saturday represents the final full slate of action among the major conferences for the regular season before postseason play. Drama abounds across the country this weekend as teams look to improve their final standing in league races while making one last push for the NCAA Tournament.

For many, that involves efforts to improve seeding. For some, that involves playing off the bubble and into the main bracket. The stakes, as always, are high with Selection Sunday just over a week away. As such, I've convened our team of experts to make predictions both straight up and against the spread for all the day's biggest games below.

No. 2 Alabama at No. 24 Texas A&M

Noon | CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free) -- Alabama has made a habit of playing close games recently while dealing with off-court distractions. The Crimson Tide clinched the outright SEC title with an overtime win over Auburn on Wednesday in what had to be an emotionally and physically draining environment. Meanwhile, the Aggies are coming off a Tuesday win over Ole Miss and now have a chance to make a national statement by knocking off the Crimson Tide at home to close the regular season. Look for A&M to capitalize. Prediction: Texas A&M +1.5 -- David Cobb

No. 23 Kentucky at Arkansas



2 p.m. | CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free) -- Arkansas should play with a sense of desperation as the Razorbacks look to avoid entering the postseason on a three-game losing streak. While they are on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble entering the weekend, a loss could make things interesting heading into the SEC Tournament. Kentucky has some health questions at guard with both Sahvir Wheeler and Cason Wallace nursing injuries, and the Wildcats struggled mightily in this matchup back on Feb. 7. With Arkansas' home crowd behind it, look for the Razorbacks to handle business and pick up their 20th win. Prediction: Arkansas -4.5 -- Cobb



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone David Cobb Chip Patterson Jerry Palm ATS Arkansas Kentucky Arkansas Arkansas Kentucky Arkansas S/U Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas

Stanford at Oregon

4 p.m. | CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free) -- Oregon's NCAA Tournament hopes are just a faint flicker at this point. But if the Ducks can get on a run and make some noise in the Pac-12 Tournament, then perhaps they have a chance. There is talent on the roster and some fuel should be in the tank to care care of business against a Stanford team that won the first meeting back on Jan. 21. Prediction: Oregon -7 -- Cobb



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone David Cobb Chip Patterson Jerry Palm ATS Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon SU Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon

No. 3 Kansas at No. 9 Texas

4 p.m. | ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free) -- Kansas has already clinched the outright Big 12 regular-season championship, and while Bill Self said he intends to play his stars in this one ahead of postseason play, it's a game where KU clearly isn't as motivated as it would be if something real was on the line. Texas, meanwhile, is still fighting for postseason positioning in the Big 12 tourney. So at home with KU coming to town, I think the Longhorns win this in a close one. Prediction: Kansas +2.5 -- Boone



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone David Cobb Chip Patterson Jerry Palm ATS Kansas Texas Kansas Kansas Texas Kansas S/U Kansas Texas Texas Kansas Texas Kansas

No. 25 Pittsburgh at No. 16 Miami

6 p.m. | ACC Network, fuboTV (Try for free) -- Pitt won the first matchup between these two teams in a close one on Pitt's home floor. I think the same result will be true Saturday of the second meeting with the home team again squeaking by in a close one. Winner gets at least a share of the ACC crown, so Miami fans should have the Watsco Center rocking. Prediction: Pitt +6 -- Boone



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone David Cobb Chip Patterson Jerry Palm ATS Miami Miami Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Miami S/U Miami Miami Miami Miami Pittsburgh Miami

Duke at North Carolina

6 p.m. | ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free) -- UNC is scratching and clawing for its NCAA Tournament life, and a win over Duke might just clinch a spot in the field. How sweet would that be to do against a rival like Duke? This Tar Heels team has underwhelmed all season, but they know the stakes, and I expect they'll play like a win gets them dancing and a loss may send them to the NIT. Prediction: UNC -2.5 -- Boone

No. 8 Arizona at No. 4 UCLA

10 p.m. | ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free) -- UCLA is the better team and gets the better matchup at home inside Pauley Pavilion with a chance to solidify its NCAA Tournament resume for one of the last times as it makes a bid to be a top-two seed. The Bruins will be ready. Arizona's a feisty bunch that'll put up a good fight, though, especially after failing to defend its Pac-12 crown successfully from a season ago. 'Zona covers, Bruins survive. Prediction: Arizona +5.5 -- Boone



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone David Cobb Chip Patterson Jerry Palm ATS Arizona Arizona Arizona Arizona UCLA Arizona S/U UCLA UCLA UCLA UCLA UCLA Arizona

