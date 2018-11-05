College Basketball Podcast: A preview of Kansas-Michigan State and Kentucky-Duke on opening night

I personally could not be more excited to get this season started Tuesday. And thank God the NCAA finally realized opening on Friday was dumb and counterproductive. Tuesday is much better. And this Tuesday's launch of the season is excellent.

I'll be at the Champions Classic.

Matt Norlander will too.

So we opened this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing the move from Friday to Tuesday and offering some general thoughts on the Champions Classic. After that, the conversation went like this ...

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via iTunes. If you are already subscribed, thank you. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.